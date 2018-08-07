Fantasy Baseball: Ranking the top 30 DL stashes with Astros newcomers George Springer and Lance McCullers

The Astros' stars are dropping at just the wrong time, but which of those injuries could impact your Fantasy team's playoff hopes? Scott White ranks the top 30 DL stashes.

I've probably published a dozen of these DL stash rankings since the start of the 2018 season, but in none has timetable mattered more than this one.

Time is running short, you may have noticed, and that's especially true in Head-to-Head leagues, where playoffs are set to begin in just a few weeks. A lot of good that returnee does you if you're already eliminated.

So for now — and increasingly so over the rest of the season — the criteria for these rankings is weighted differently. It's now:

  1. What's the timetable?
  2. How good is the player?
  3. How likely is the injury to impact his production?

Timetable is now of greater concern than the quality of the player himself since any multi-week absence could now effectively be a season-ender.

In these particular rankings, Carlos Martinez is the first high-end player  who I don't feel super confident will make a worthwhile contribution the rest of the way, though it's certainly possible, which is why he still ranks ahead of near-recovered players like J.A. Happ and Brandon Belt. You can find a player-by-player breakdown for the biggest names on this list (basically, how confident I am in each making a meaningful contribution) right here.

A couple quick notes: Hunter Strickland has begun a rehab assignment and would rank much higher on this list if I was confident in him reclaiming the closer role from Will Smith, who has been the better pitcher this year. Meanwhile, Tyler O'Neill is all but certain to miss just the minimum 10 days, but he's of course unproven and has a non-guaranteed role.

1
shoulder inflammation
2
sore knee
3
stiff neck
4
sprained thumb
5
fractured wrist
6
pinched nerve in neck
7
strained groin
8
strained hamstring
9
strained adductor
10
toe inflammation
11
strained shoulder
12
shoulder inflammation
13
bruised foot
14
shoulder impingement
15
strained forearm
16
stress reaction in toe
17
biceps inflammation
18
bruised knee
19
illness
20
sprained ankle
21
strained adductor
22
sprained thumb
23
fractured foot
24
strained calf
25
strained hamstring
26
strained hamstring
27
fractured finger
28
strained groin
29
strained groin
30
strained oblique
