Remember how our paths diverged right off the bat when some leagues opted for a four-day Week 1 and others for an 11-day Week 1? Well, we're faced with a similar scenario here in Week 17. (Or is it Week 16?)

Because of the All-Star break, this week didn't start on Monday as usual. Instead, it'll begin on Friday, which makes for a weekend series that doesn't seem to belong anywhere.

The CBS default is to treat it as its own three-day scoring period, so the bulk of this article is directed toward that, but I do offer some bonus sleeper recommendations if your league happens to combine that first weekend after the All-Star break with the first full week for a massive 10-day scoring period.

As always, I've limited the selection to those rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

Sleeper hitters for short Week 17 (July 19-21) Mark Vientos 3B NYM N.Y. Mets • #27 • Age: 24 Matchups @MIA3 Rostered 74% A reduced strikeout rate has allowed Mark Vientos' natural power to shine, and he's getting pretty close to being an advisable play regardless of matchups. But it helps that he's facing the Marlins' ramshackle rotation this weekend. Rece Hinds RF CIN Cincinnati • #77 • Age: 23 Matchups @WAS3 Rostered 79% The Reds' matchups against the Nationals' top three this weekend aren't a pushover, but they're not prohibitive either. You have to ride this Rece Hinds train as far as it'll take you. Jorge Soler DH SF San Francisco • #2 • Age: 32 Matchups @COL3 Rostered 57% Jorge Soler's first year in San Francisco hasn't gone as hoped, but he's still plenty capable of putting a charge in the ball and should do even more damage on contact with a visit to Coors Field this weekend. J.D. Martinez DH NYM N.Y. Mets • #28 • Age: 36 Matchups @MIA3 Rostered 74% The Mets have been giving J.D. Martinez the old-man treatment, sitting him for day games after night games and the like, which has hindered his impact to a degree. But he's still a quality power bat in a surging lineup who should benefit from facing the Marlins pitching staff this weekend. Michael Busch 1B CHC Chi. Cubs • #29 • Age: 26 Matchups ARI3 Rostered 73% The Cubs matchups this weekend are merely so-so, but the hope here is that Michael Busch picks up where he left off at the end of the first half, batting .319 (38 for 119) with four homers and a .908 OPS in his final 33 games. Thairo Estrada 2B SF San Francisco • #39 • Age: 28 Matchups @COL3 Rostered 65% Thairo Estrada didn't exactly hit the ground running in his return from a sprained wrist earlier this week, but a weekend at Coors Field could be the spark that ignites a player who was rostered nearly everywhere two weeks ago. Michael Toglia 1B COL Colorado • #4 • Age: 25 Matchups SF3 Rostered 28% After several failed attempts to break into the majors, Michael Toglia is finally delivering on his considerable power potential, homering three times in the final game of the first half and six times in his final six games. Those all came on the road, too, and you have to think the upside is even higher back home at Coors Field. Colt Keith 2B DET Detroit • #33 • Age: 22 Matchups @TOR3 Rostered 72% A highly regarded prospect coming into the year, Colt Keith seemed to settle in just before the break, batting .353 (18 for 51) with five homers in his final 14 games. The top of the Blue Jays rotation isn't fearsome enough for you to shy away if you could use the help at second or third base. Bryan De La Cruz DH MIA Miami • #14 • Age: 27 Matchups NYM3 Rostered 68% There's little reason to fear the Mets rotation, which Bryan De La Cruz is scheduled to face this weekend. The splits also work in his favor, with two of the pitchers on tap being lefties and all three games being at home. He's batting about 50 points higher in those scenarios vs. the alternative. Xavier Edwards SS MIA Miami • #63 • Age: 24 Matchups NYM3 Rostered 8% A .330 hitter at Triple-A Jacksonville this year (and .351 hitter there last year), Xavier Edwards is beginning to show off his stroke in the majors as well, collecting multiple hits in six of his final eight games before the break. Between that and his stolen base prowess, he's a sneaky play with favorable matchups against the Mets this weekend.

Best hitter matchups for short Week 17

1. Giants @COL3

2. Angels @OAK3

3. Royals CHW3

4. Mets @MIA3

5. Marlins NYM3

Worst hitter matchups for short Week 17

1. Brewers @MIN2

2. Twins MIL2

3. Astros @SEA3

4. Blue Jays DET3

5. Rangers BAL3

Sleeper hitters for long Week 17 (July 19-28) Jesse Winker LF WAS Washington • #6 • Age: 30 Matchups CIN3, SD3, @STL3 Rostered 77% Jesse Winker has become a favorite of mine in this space regardless, but with the Nationals in line to face just one left-hander in their first nine second-half games, starting him is an easy call. He's batting .271 with an .863 OPS against righties this season. Jorge Soler DH SF San Francisco • #2 • Age: 32 Matchups @COL3, @LAD4, COL4 Rostered 57% Sure, the Giants open the second half with a series at Coors Field, which is why Jorge Soler was a top pick for the shorter Week 17 as well, but expanded out to 10 days, the Giants' schedule shines even more. They're the only team playing 11 games and get a second series against the Rockies pitching staff. Luis Garcia 2B WAS Washington • #2 • Age: 24 Matchups CIN3, SD3, @STL3 Rostered 58% Luis Garcia may not be as high-end as Jesse Winker (mostly because of the on-base disparity), but he benefits even more from the righty-loaded schedule, having hit .294 with an .806 OPS against righties this year. Michael Toglia 1B COL Colorado • #4 • Age: 25 Matchups SF3, BOS3, @SF4 Rostered 28% I've already mentioned that Michael Toglia opens the second half with a series at Coors Field, but he gets another one right after that, making it all the more likely that he builds on his July power binge. Lawrence Butler RF OAK Oakland • #4 • Age: 24 Matchups LAA3, HOU3, @LAA4 Rostered 22% The Athletics have some of the best matchups to begin the second half, with seven of their first 10 games coming against the Angels pitching staff, and they were already rolling to end the first half. That's largely due to the power contributions of Lawrence Butler, who has homered seven times in his past 12 games. The only reason he doesn't rank higher is because he'll likely sit out the three games started by lefties.

Best hitter matchups for long Week 17

1. Giants @COL3, @LAD4, COL4

2. Rockies SF3, BOS3, @SF4

3. Angels @OAK3, @SEA3, OAK4

4. Athletics LAA3, HOU3, @LAA4

5. Braves STL3, CIN3, @NYM4

Worst hitter matchups for long Week 17

1. Twins MIL2, PHI3, @DET3

2. Brewers @MIN2, @CHC3, MIA3

3. Blue Jays DET3, TB3, TEX3

4. Reds @WAS3, @ATL3, @TB3

5. Yankees TB4, NYM2, @BOS3