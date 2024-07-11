There's been a fair amount of IL turnover in the month or so since I last published IL stash rankings, enough that some of your long-occupied IL spots may now be vacant.
And you can't leave them that way, particularly not when so many of the long-term injury cases that seemed like hollow pursuits not so long ago are now, uh ... substantial pursuits.
I'm talking about Kodai Senga, who has looked great through two rehab starts. I'm talking about Jeffrey Springs, whose slow and steady recovery from Tommy John surgery is nearing its crescendo. I'm talking about Clayton Kershaw, who's consistently written off with one health concern or another only to come back and do his usual Clayton Kershaw thing. And then there's Tommy Edman and Robbie Ray, who have both begun rehab assignments. Even Matt McLain and Jacob deGrom are giving indications they could make it back within six weeks or so.
They're all well worth stashing in an IL spot if not a bench spot in certain cases. Just how worth it? These rankings serve to answer precisely that question.
Of course, amid all the triumphant returns, I should also note that we're nearing the point when every injury has the potential to be a season-ender, which is why you may be surprised to discover just how low Jesus Luzaro and Jordan Romano rank for me.
|1
Kyle Tucker Houston Astros RF
|bruised shin - absence has been much longer than expected but should be back early in the second half
|2
Tyler Glasnow Los Angeles Dodgers SP
|back tightness - doesn't sound serious, likely just some extra rest with All-Star break nearing
|3
Mookie Betts Los Angeles Dodgers SS
|fractured wrist - nearly four weeks into a 6-to-8-week timetable, could play second base when he returns
|4
Fernando Tatis San Diego Padres RF
|femoral stress reaction - uncommon baseball injury with unclear timeline, but no choice but to wait it out
|5
Yoshinobu Yamamoto Los Angeles Dodgers SP
|strained rotator cuff - set to begin throwing program next week, likely a month or so away
|6
Royce Lewis Minnesota Twins 3B
|strained groin - Grade 2 strain, meaning his absence could extend into August
|7
Mike Trout Los Angeles Angels CF
|torn meniscus - should take batting practice soon, hopes to return by end of July
|8
Michael Harris Atlanta Braves CF
|strained hamstring - has been running and hitting but no talk of him going on rehab assignment yet
|9
David Bednar Pittsburgh Pirates RP
|strained oblique - began rehab assignment Tuesday, should return in the coming days
|10
Triston Casas Boston Red Sox 1B
|cartilage tear in rib - will begin hitting off a tee this week; late July remains possible
|11
Kodai Senga New York Mets SP
|strained shoulder - results and stuff have been good through two rehab starts, likely needs 2-3 more
|12
Jared Jones Pittsburgh Pirates SP
|strained lat - shut down through All-Star break at least, with slow buildup likely to follow
|13
Devin Williams Milwaukee Brewers RP
|fractures in back - threw live batting practice Tuesday, the last step before a rehab assignment
|14
Josh Jung Texas Rangers 3B
|fractured wrist - was gearing up to return, but continued soreness shut him down again; timetable unclear
|15
J.T. Realmuto Philadelphia Phillies C
|torn meniscus - opted for surgery with a shorter timetable, so could return right after All-Star break
|16
Luis Rengifo Los Angeles Angels 3B
|wrist inflammation - no structural damage, good chance he'll be activated when first eligible
|17
Xander Bogaerts San Diego Padres 2B
|fractured shoulder - reportedly will be activated Friday after quicker-than-expected recovery
|18
Jeffrey Springs Tampa Bay Rays SP
|Tommy John surgery - went four innings in his latest rehab start, putting him just 1-2 turns away
|19
TJ Friedl Cincinnati Reds CF
|strained hamstring - back to running, expected to return within 7-10 days of the All-Star break
|20
Giancarlo Stanton New York Yankees DH
|strained hamstring - could skip rehab assignment and be activated for the start of the second half
|21
Bryan Woo Seattle Mariners SP
|strained hamstring - back this weekend, but had been pitching well despite also having a recurring forearm issue
|22
Justin Verlander Houston Astros SP
|neck discomfort - has missed a month now and still just throwing off flat ground
|23
Clayton Kershaw Los Angeles Dodgers SP
|shoulder surgery - set to resume rehab assignment Saturday after a three-week break, likely needs 3-4
|24
Yimi Garcia Toronto Blue Jays RP
|elbow ulnar neuritis - on a rehab assignment, should reclaim closer role with Jordan Romano out long-term
|25
Tommy Edman St. Louis Cardinals 2B
|wrist surgery - on a rehab assignment, likely will need a couple of weeks there given length of absence
|26
Max Muncy Los Angeles Dodgers 3B
|strained oblique - had to be shut down from swinging a bat recently, so still several weeks away
|27
Joseph Ortiz Milwaukee Brewers 3B
|neck inflammation - will begin a rehab assignment Thursday and could be activated for the weekend
|28
Evan Carter Texas Rangers LF
|stress reaction in the back - has resumed swinging bat, no word of rehab assignment yet; late July possible
|29
Robbie Ray San Francisco Giants SP
|Tommy John surgery - latest rehab starts have been shaky, but he's missing plenty of bats, should return soon
|30
Matt McLain Cincinnati Reds SS
|shoulder surgery - targeting Aug. 12 for a rehab assignment, meaning he might not be back until September
|31
Jacob deGrom Texas Rangers SP
|Tommy John surgery - throwing bullpen sessions and still has ways to go, so August may be a stretch
|32
Merrill Kelly Arizona Diamondbacks SP
|strained shoulder - threw a bullpen session Tuesday but probably still looking at a month of buildup
|33
Joe Musgrove San Diego Padres SP
|bone spur in elbow - still playing catch as of the last report, also tweaking delivery to reduce stress
|34
Jesus Luzardo Miami Marlins SP
|lumbar stress reaction - ineligible to return until late August, making substantive impact unlikely
|35
Walker Buehler Los Angeles Dodgers SP
|hip inflammation - has recovered from injury but is working through things at the spring training facility
|36
Ryan Weathers Miami Marlins SP
|strained finger - seemed minor at first, but move to 60-day IL puts him out until at least mid-August
|37
Jordan Romano Toronto Blue Jays RP
|elbow impingement - shut down for the next six weeks following surgery; no sure thing he'll recover in time
|38
Jordan Montgomery Arizona Diamondbacks SP
|knee inflammation - should be back this week or next, to whatever degree we should still care
|39
Eduardo Rodriguez Arizona Diamondbacks SP
|strained lat - threw a bullpen session Tuesday but probably still looking at a month of buildup
|40
Luis Garcia Houston Astros SP
|Tommy John surgery - a couple of rehab starts down with several more to go; late-July return possible
|41
Tyler Mahle Texas Rangers SP
|Tommy John surgery - two starts into rehab assignment, putting him on track to return in August
|42
Kerry Carpenter Detroit Tigers RF
|stress fracture in back - only doing light running and throwing after suffering a setback last week
|43
Alex Cobb San Francisco Giants SP
|shoulder irritation - still early into rehab assignment but has looked good; August return likely
|44
Javier Assad Chicago Cubs SP
|strained forearm - has been throwing the whole time, expected back this week or next
|45
Clarke Schmidt New York Yankees SP
|strained lat - back to throwing after two-month shutdown, could return at some point in August
|46
Kris Bryant Colorado Rockies 1B
|strained oblique - has resumed batting practice; rehab assignment should extend beyond the All-Star break
|47
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Toronto Blue Jays 2B
|sprained knee - has resumed running and throwing, should return early in the second half
|48
Vaughn Grissom Boston Red Sox 2B
|strained hamstring - working to regain strength in both hamstrings; no timetable offered
|49
Anthony Rizzo New York Yankees 1B
|fractured arm - about halfway through the eight-week timetable, but Ben Rice is making the case to keep the job
|50
Ben Brown Chicago Cubs RP
|stress reaction in neck - still feeling discomfort as of Wednesday, so no clear timetable