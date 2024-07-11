There's been a fair amount of IL turnover in the month or so since I last published IL stash rankings, enough that some of your long-occupied IL spots may now be vacant.

And you can't leave them that way, particularly not when so many of the long-term injury cases that seemed like hollow pursuits not so long ago are now, uh ... substantial pursuits.

I'm talking about Kodai Senga, who has looked great through two rehab starts. I'm talking about Jeffrey Springs, whose slow and steady recovery from Tommy John surgery is nearing its crescendo. I'm talking about Clayton Kershaw, who's consistently written off with one health concern or another only to come back and do his usual Clayton Kershaw thing. And then there's Tommy Edman and Robbie Ray, who have both begun rehab assignments. Even Matt McLain and Jacob deGrom are giving indications they could make it back within six weeks or so.

They're all well worth stashing in an IL spot if not a bench spot in certain cases. Just how worth it? These rankings serve to answer precisely that question.

Of course, amid all the triumphant returns, I should also note that we're nearing the point when every injury has the potential to be a season-ender, which is why you may be surprised to discover just how low Jesus Luzaro and Jordan Romano rank for me.