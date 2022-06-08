Wynns was traded from the Phillies to the Giants on Wednesday in exchange for left-hander Michael Plassmeyer and cash considerations.

Wynns was unable to win an Opening Day roster spot with Philadelphia this year, but he was dominant at Triple-A Lehigh Valley to begin the season. Over 33 games in Lehigh Valley, he slashed .365/.504/.500 with three homers, 21 runs, 20 RBI and a stolen base. Joey Bart was sent down by the Giants on Wednesday, so Wynns will likely join the major-league club as the No. 2 catcher behind Curt Casali.