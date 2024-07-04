Wynns cleared waivers Thursday and accepted an outright assignment to Triple-A Louisville, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Wynns was dropped from the 40-man roster Tuesday following the return of Tyler Stephenson but will remain in the Reds' farm system instead of testing his luck in the open market. The 33-year-old backstop has slashed .250/.309/.410 in 110 plate appearances with the Bats, and he would be the first choice to return to Cincinnati should Stephenson or Luke Maile need to miss an extended period of time.