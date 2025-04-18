When is a hot start just a hot start? When is it something more? That's one of the toughest questions Fantasy Baseball players face at this point in the year because answering it correctly could make a huge difference in how the rest of your season goes.
Let's take Tyler Soderstrom as an example. He's been one of the very best hitters in the league this season, ranking as the No. 1 first baseman in Fantasy and a top-five hitter overall, and he's doing so after being largely an afterthought in most drafts. His 281.1 ADP coming into the season means he was drafted in most 12-team leagues, but certainly not all of them. In CBS Fantasy leagues, Soderstrom was just 45% rostered to open the season, and he looked more like a fringe corner infield option with some upside, but not a potential superstar.
But he's hitting like a superstar right now for sure. Through his first 19 games, Soderstrom's .468 wOBA is backed up by a .439 xwOBA, the 10th-best mark in baseball, sandwiched between Kyle Schwarber and Kyle Tucker. That's elite company, and he's earned his production so far, ranking in the 87th percentile or better in average exit velocity, barrel rate, expected batting average, and expected slugging percentage. And he's doing it with really strong plate discipline, striking out in just 18.4% of his trips to the plate.
Which is to say, if Soderstrom were breaking out, this is exactly what he'd look like. He flashed plus power and a good approach at the plate last season, and was a prospect of some renown before that, peaking as the No. 21 prospect in Baseball America's 2022 preseason ranking. This isn't entirely out of nowhere.
But it's probably not entirely real, either. Soderstrom is probably just hot in the traditional meaning of the word. Locked in. On a heater. Whatever term you want to use for it, that's probably what we're seeing in the early going, especially since Soderstrom has had just 16.5% of his plate appearances come against left-handed pitching so far; Matt Olson, who played every day last season, had 27.3% of his PA come against lefties, just to establish a baseline.
That's not to say Soderstrom is going to fall apart whenever he starts facing more lefties, but it's one reason to expect his hot start to slow down eventually. The other, biggest reason to expect him to slow down: Plain old regression.
We see it every season, and we have to be reminded every season that hot April doesn't necessarily mean a player will be a dominant force all season long. At this same point in 2024, Ryan O'Hearn, Tyler O'Neill, Michael Busch, LaMonte Wade, Jess Winker, Gavin Sheets, and Jake Cronenworth were all in the top-20 among hitters with at least 50 PA in expected wOBA, for example, and none of them kept that pace up.
A bunch of those guys had long track records that made it easier to see they wouldn't keep it up, of course, but Busch is an instructive case. Like Soderstrom, Busch was a young, recent top prospect who was hitting the cover off the ball for the first few weeks, and while he did have a breakout season, he wasn't exactly a must-start player the rest of the way – from April 20 on, Busch hit .239/.326/.408. His hot start wasn't fake in that he was hitting the ball well enough to earn his production, but it did turn out to be a fluke, despite the good underlying numbers.
That's not to say the same is true of Soderstrom. But if you're out there looking to make a trade involving him, it's worth keeping in mind that while he might be a must-start player the rest of the way, it probably isn't the likeliest outcome. I've moved him way up in my rest-of-season trade values, but I bet there will be some grumbling among you that I still have the likes of Triston Casas, Vinnie Pasquantino, and Christian Walker ahead of him.
Maybe I'll end up wrong, and Soderstrom will go on to hit 35 homers and establish himself as one of the elite options at the position for the next half-decade or so. It's certainly within the realm of possibility. But I'm not ready to rank him that way, hot start or not.
H2H Trade Values Chart
|Ranking
|Player
|Value
|Eligible
|1
|Aaron Judge
|46
|DH-OF
|2
|Shohei Ohtani
|46
|DH-SP
|3
|Bobby Witt
|45
|SS
|4
|Jose Ramirez
|41
|3B-DH
|5
|Juan Soto
|41
|OF
|6
|Kyle Tucker
|40
|OF
|7
|Yordan Alvarez
|37
|DH-OF
|8
|Corbin Carroll
|37
|OF
|9
|Francisco Lindor
|37
|SS
|10
|Gunnar Henderson
|35
|SS
|11
|Elly De La Cruz
|32
|SS
|12
|Mookie Betts
|30
|OF-SS
|13
|Vladimir Guerrero
|30
|1B-DH
|14
|Fernando Tatis
|28
|OF
|15
|Bryce Harper
|26
|1B
|16
|Ketel Marte
|26
|2B-DH
|17
|Julio Rodriguez
|25
|OF
|18
|Jarren Duran
|25
|OF
|19
|Tarik Skubal
|25
|SP
|20
|Zack Wheeler
|25
|SP
|21
|Jackson Chourio
|25
|OF
|22
|Paul Skenes
|25
|SP
|23
|Austin Riley
|24
|3B
|24
|Matt Olson
|24
|1B
|25
|Freddie Freeman
|24
|1B
|26
|Corey Seager
|23
|SS
|27
|Manny Machado
|23
|3B-DH
|28
|William Contreras
|23
|C-DH
|29
|Jackson Merrill
|22
|OF
|30
|Trea Turner
|21
|SS
|31
|Jose Altuve
|21
|2B-OF
|32
|Jazz Chisholm
|21
|2B-3B-OF
|33
|Logan Gilbert
|21
|SP
|34
|Ronald Acuna
|21
|OF
|35
|Rafael Devers
|21
|3B-DH
|36
|Cole Ragans
|21
|SP
|37
|Garrett Crochet
|20
|SP
|38
|Corbin Burnes
|20
|SP
|39
|Chris Sale
|20
|SP
|40
|Dylan Cease
|20
|SP
|41
|Marcell Ozuna
|20
|DH
|42
|Kyle Schwarber
|20
|DH
|43
|Brent Rooker
|20
|DH
|44
|Michael King
|19
|SP
|45
|Ozzie Albies
|19
|2B
|46
|Pete Alonso
|19
|1B
|47
|Blake Snell
|18
|SP
|48
|James Wood
|18
|OF
|49
|Teoscar Hernandez
|17
|OF
|50
|Framber Valdez
|17
|SP
|51
|Hunter Greene
|17
|SP
|52
|Max Fried
|17
|SP
|53
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|17
|SP
|54
|Logan Webb
|17
|SP
|55
|Adley Rutschman
|16
|C-DH
|56
|Jacob deGrom
|16
|SP
|57
|Emmanuel Clase
|16
|RP
|58
|Shota Imanaga
|16
|SP
|59
|Seiya Suzuki
|16
|DH-OF
|60
|Alex Bregman
|16
|3B
|61
|Edwin Diaz
|16
|RP
|62
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|16
|SP
|63
|Spencer Strider
|16
|SP
|64
|Aaron Nola
|16
|SP
|65
|Devin Williams
|16
|RP
|66
|Freddy Peralta
|16
|SP
|67
|Hunter Brown
|16
|SP
|68
|Joe Ryan
|16
|SP
|69
|Luis Castillo
|16
|SP
|70
|Lawrence Butler
|15
|OF
|71
|Wyatt Langford
|15
|DH-OF
|72
|Pablo Lopez
|15
|SP
|73
|Josh Hader
|15
|RP
|74
|Kris Bubic
|15
|RP
|75
|Zac Gallen
|15
|SP
|76
|Michael Harris
|15
|OF
|77
|Christian Yelich
|15
|DH-OF
|78
|Mason Miller
|15
|RP
|79
|Willy Adames
|15
|SS
|80
|Josh Naylor
|15
|1B
|81
|Christian Walker
|15
|1B
|82
|Riley Greene
|15
|DH-OF
|83
|Marcus Semien
|15
|2B
|84
|Jordan Westburg
|15
|2B-3B
|85
|Anthony Santander
|15
|DH-OF
|86
|George Kirby
|15
|SP
|87
|Junior Caminero
|15
|3B
|88
|Tyler Glasnow
|15
|SP
|89
|Bryce Miller
|15
|SP
|90
|Triston Casas
|15
|1B
|91
|Oneil Cruz
|15
|OF-SS
|92
|Bryan Reynolds
|15
|DH-OF
|93
|Cristopher Sanchez
|15
|SP
|94
|Bailey Ober
|15
|SP
|95
|Salvador Perez
|15
|1B-C-DH
|96
|Andres Munoz
|15
|RP
|97
|Raisel Iglesias
|15
|RP
|98
|Bo Bichette
|15
|SS
|99
|Brandon Nimmo
|15
|OF
|100
|Vinnie Pasquantino
|15
|1B-DH
|101
|Sandy Alcantara
|15
|SP
|102
|Ryan Helsley
|15
|RP
|103
|Mike Trout
|15
|OF
|104
|Cody Bellinger
|15
|1B-DH-OF
|105
|Carlos Rodon
|15
|SP
|106
|Jack Flaherty
|15
|SP
|107
|Will Smith
|15
|C
|108
|Ian Happ
|15
|OF
|109
|Bryan Woo
|15
|SP
|110
|Tanner Bibee
|15
|SP
|111
|Steven Kwan
|15
|OF
|112
|Robbie Ray
|15
|SP
|113
|Yusei Kikuchi
|15
|SP
|114
|Mark Vientos
|15
|3B
|115
|Randy Arozarena
|15
|OF
|116
|Luis Robert
|15
|OF
|117
|Seth Lugo
|15
|SP
|118
|Matt McLain
|15
|2B-SS
|119
|C.J. Abrams
|15
|SS
|120
|Cal Raleigh
|15
|C-DH
|121
|Willson Contreras
|15
|1B-C-DH
|122
|J.T. Realmuto
|14
|C
|123
|Adolis Garcia
|14
|DH-OF
|124
|Yainer Diaz
|14
|C-DH
|125
|Pete Crow-Armstrong
|14
|OF
|126
|Isaac Paredes
|14
|3B
|127
|Eugenio Suarez
|14
|3B
|128
|Matt Chapman
|14
|3B
|129
|Jeff Hoffman
|14
|RP
|130
|Jack Leiter
|14
|SP
|131
|Roki Sasaki
|14
|SP
|132
|Jasson Dominguez
|14
|OF
|133
|Dylan Crews
|14
|OF
|134
|Ryan Walker
|14
|RP
|135
|Tommy Edman
|13
|2B-OF
|136
|Zach Eflin
|13
|SP
|137
|Jung Hoo Lee
|12
|OF
|138
|Tyler O'Neill
|12
|OF
|139
|Nathan Eovaldi
|11
|SP
|140
|Tanner Houck
|11
|SP
|141
|Tyler Soderstrom
|10
|1B
|142
|Paul Goldschmidt
|9
|1B
|143
|Royce Lewis
|9
|3B-DH
|144
|Xander Bogaerts
|8
|2B-SS
|145
|Alec Bohm
|8
|3B
|146
|Shane Baz
|8
|SP
|147
|Ryan Pepiot
|8
|SP
|148
|Jake Burger
|8
|1B-3B-DH
|149
|Nick Castellanos
|8
|OF
|150
|Brenton Doyle
|8
|OF
|151
|Dansby Swanson
|8
|SS
|152
|Lars Nootbaar
|8
|OF
|153
|Taylor Ward
|8
|OF
|154
|Sonny Gray
|8
|SP
|155
|Kristian Campbell
|8
|2B
|156
|Nick Lodolo
|8
|SP
|157
|Jhoan Duran
|8
|RP
|158
|Robert Suarez
|7
|RP
|159
|Bowden Francis
|7
|RP-SP
|160
|Xavier Edwards
|7
|SS
|161
|Carlos Correa
|7
|SS
|162
|Nico Hoerner
|7
|2B
|163
|Anthony Volpe
|6
|SS
|164
|Ezequiel Tovar
|6
|SS
|165
|Trevor Megill
|6
|RP
|166
|Zachary Neto
|6
|SS
|167
|Gavin Williams
|5
|SP
|168
|Spencer Torkelson
|5
|1B
|169
|Luis Arraez
|5
|1B-2B-DH
|170
|Nick Pivetta
|5
|SP
|171
|Felix Bautista
|5
|RP
|172
|Clay Holmes
|5
|RP
|173
|Shea Langeliers
|5
|C
|174
|Brandon Lowe
|5
|2B-DH
|175
|Justin Verlander
|5
|SP
|176
|Jackson Holliday
|5
|2B-SS
|177
|Jonathan India
|5
|2B-3B-OF
|178
|Nolan Arenado
|5
|3B
|179
|Luis Rengifo
|5
|2B-3B
|180
|Grayson Rodriguez
|5
|SP
|181
|Max Muncy
|5
|3B
|182
|Andres Gimenez
|5
|2B
|183
|Jesus Luzardo
|5
|SP
|184
|Dennis Santana
|5
|RP
|185
|MacKenzie Gore
|5
|SP
|186
|Kyle Manzardo
|4
|DH
|187
|Kevin Gausman
|4
|SP
|188
|Cedric Mullins
|4
|OF
|189
|Bryson Stott
|4
|2B
|190
|Cam Smith
|4
|3B-OF
|191
|Taj Bradley
|4
|SP
|192
|Tyler Stephenson
|4
|C
|193
|Kodai Senga
|3
|SP
|194
|Max Meyer
|3
|SP
|195
|Grant Holmes
|3
|RP-SP
|196
|Jeffrey Springs
|3
|SP
|197
|Logan O'Hoppe
|3
|C
|198
|Masyn Winn
|3
|SS
|199
|Jeremy Pena
|3
|SS
|200
|Spencer Steer
|3
|1B-DH-OF
|201
|Heliot Ramos
|3
|OF
|202
|Jose Berrios
|3
|SP
|203
|Brandon Pfaadt
|3
|SP
|204
|Brice Turang
|3
|2B
|205
|Luis Garcia
|3
|2B
|206
|Ben Rice
|3
|1B-DH
|207
|Yandy Diaz
|3
|1B-DH
|208
|Michael Conforto
|3
|DH-OF
|209
|Josh Jung
|3
|3B
|210
|Jose Alvarado
|3
|RP
|211
|Mitch Keller
|3
|SP
|212
|J.J. Bleday
|3
|OF
|213
|Trevor Story
|3
|SS
|214
|Victor Robles
|3
|OF
|215
|Ronel Blanco
|3
|SP
|216
|Michael Busch
|3
|1B
|217
|Christian Encarnacion-Strand
|3
|1B
|218
|Lane Thomas
|3
|OF
|219
|George Springer
|3
|DH-OF
|220
|Alec Burleson
|3
|1B-DH-OF
|221
|Byron Buxton
|3
|OF
|222
|Michael Toglia
|3
|1B
|223
|Clarke Schmidt
|3
|SP
|224
|Pete Fairbanks
|3
|RP
|225
|Jackson Jobe
|3
|RP
Roto Trade Values Chart
|Ranking
|Player
|Value
|Eligible
|1
|Aaron Judge
|48
|DH-OF
|2
|Shohei Ohtani
|48
|DH-SP
|3
|Bobby Witt
|48
|SS
|4
|Jose Ramirez
|40
|3B-DH
|5
|Kyle Tucker
|38
|OF
|6
|Elly De La Cruz
|37
|SS
|7
|Fernando Tatis
|34
|OF
|8
|Corbin Carroll
|34
|OF
|9
|Juan Soto
|33
|OF
|10
|Julio Rodriguez
|33
|OF
|11
|Gunnar Henderson
|33
|SS
|12
|Francisco Lindor
|33
|SS
|13
|Yordan Alvarez
|33
|DH-OF
|14
|Vladimir Guerrero
|30
|1B-DH
|15
|Mookie Betts
|30
|OF-SS
|16
|Jarren Duran
|29
|OF
|17
|Jackson Chourio
|29
|OF
|18
|Bryce Harper
|27
|1B
|19
|Trea Turner
|26
|SS
|20
|Tarik Skubal
|26
|SP
|21
|Zack Wheeler
|26
|SP
|22
|Paul Skenes
|26
|SP
|23
|Jazz Chisholm
|26
|2B-3B-OF
|24
|Jackson Merrill
|25
|OF
|25
|Austin Riley
|25
|3B
|26
|Ronald Acuna
|24
|OF
|27
|Matt Olson
|23
|1B
|28
|Freddie Freeman
|23
|1B
|29
|William Contreras
|23
|C-DH
|30
|Corey Seager
|23
|SS
|31
|Manny Machado
|23
|3B-DH
|32
|Jose Altuve
|23
|2B-OF
|33
|Rafael Devers
|23
|3B-DH
|34
|Logan Gilbert
|21
|SP
|35
|Ozzie Albies
|21
|2B
|36
|Ketel Marte
|21
|2B-DH
|37
|Cole Ragans
|21
|SP
|38
|Marcell Ozuna
|19
|DH
|39
|Pete Alonso
|19
|1B
|40
|C.J. Abrams
|18
|SS
|41
|Michael Harris
|18
|OF
|42
|Oneil Cruz
|18
|OF-SS
|43
|Brent Rooker
|18
|DH
|44
|Kyle Schwarber
|18
|DH
|45
|Emmanuel Clase
|17
|RP
|46
|Chris Sale
|15
|SP
|47
|Garrett Crochet
|15
|SP
|48
|Corbin Burnes
|15
|SP
|49
|Dylan Cease
|15
|SP
|50
|Adley Rutschman
|15
|C-DH
|51
|Framber Valdez
|15
|SP
|52
|Michael King
|15
|SP
|53
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|15
|SP
|54
|James Wood
|15
|OF
|55
|Teoscar Hernandez
|15
|OF
|56
|Devin Williams
|15
|RP
|57
|Josh Hader
|15
|RP
|58
|Edwin Diaz
|15
|RP
|59
|Mason Miller
|15
|RP
|60
|Andres Munoz
|15
|RP
|61
|Raisel Iglesias
|15
|RP
|62
|Ryan Helsley
|15
|RP
|63
|Wyatt Langford
|15
|DH-OF
|64
|Jacob deGrom
|15
|SP
|65
|Max Fried
|15
|SP
|66
|Jordan Westburg
|15
|2B-3B
|67
|Marcus Semien
|15
|2B
|68
|Anthony Santander
|15
|DH-OF
|69
|Bo Bichette
|15
|SS
|70
|Hunter Greene
|15
|SP
|71
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|15
|SP
|72
|Spencer Strider
|15
|SP
|73
|Logan Webb
|15
|SP
|74
|Salvador Perez
|15
|1B-C-DH
|75
|Lawrence Butler
|15
|OF
|76
|Willy Adames
|15
|SS
|77
|Seiya Suzuki
|15
|DH-OF
|78
|Brenton Doyle
|15
|OF
|79
|Shota Imanaga
|15
|SP
|80
|Freddy Peralta
|15
|SP
|81
|Hunter Brown
|15
|SP
|82
|Joe Ryan
|15
|SP
|83
|Pablo Lopez
|15
|SP
|84
|Blake Snell
|15
|SP
|85
|Yainer Diaz
|15
|C-DH
|86
|Jeff Hoffman
|15
|RP
|87
|Jhoan Duran
|15
|RP
|88
|Bryce Miller
|15
|SP
|89
|Riley Greene
|15
|DH-OF
|90
|Josh Naylor
|15
|1B
|91
|Junior Caminero
|15
|3B
|92
|Zac Gallen
|15
|SP
|93
|Bryan Reynolds
|15
|DH-OF
|94
|Luis Robert
|15
|OF
|95
|Alex Bregman
|15
|3B
|96
|Christian Walker
|15
|1B
|97
|Triston Casas
|15
|1B
|98
|Tyler Glasnow
|15
|SP
|99
|Luis Castillo
|15
|SP
|100
|George Kirby
|15
|SP
|101
|Cristopher Sanchez
|15
|SP
|102
|Jack Flaherty
|15
|SP
|103
|Vinnie Pasquantino
|15
|1B-DH
|104
|Tanner Bibee
|15
|SP
|105
|Aaron Nola
|15
|SP
|106
|Cal Raleigh
|15
|C-DH
|107
|Willson Contreras
|15
|1B-C-DH
|108
|Bailey Ober
|15
|SP
|109
|Will Smith
|15
|C
|110
|Cody Bellinger
|15
|1B-DH-OF
|111
|Mike Trout
|15
|OF
|112
|Mark Vientos
|15
|3B
|113
|Christian Yelich
|15
|DH-OF
|114
|Randy Arozarena
|15
|OF
|115
|Sonny Gray
|15
|SP
|116
|Ian Happ
|15
|OF
|117
|Bryan Woo
|15
|SP
|118
|J.T. Realmuto
|15
|C
|119
|Robert Suarez
|14
|RP
|120
|Ryan Walker
|14
|RP
|121
|Matt McLain
|14
|2B-SS
|122
|Felix Bautista
|14
|RP
|123
|Sandy Alcantara
|14
|SP
|124
|Robbie Ray
|14
|SP
|125
|Tyler Soderstrom
|14
|1B
|126
|Kodai Senga
|14
|SP
|127
|Steven Kwan
|14
|OF
|128
|Jasson Dominguez
|14
|OF
|129
|Yusei Kikuchi
|14
|SP
|130
|Eugenio Suarez
|13
|3B
|131
|Matt Chapman
|13
|3B
|132
|Isaac Paredes
|13
|3B
|133
|Pete Crow-Armstrong
|12
|OF
|134
|Tommy Edman
|11
|2B-OF
|135
|Shea Langeliers
|11
|C
|136
|Jurickson Profar
|10
|OF
|137
|Dylan Crews
|10
|OF
|138
|Tanner Scott
|9
|RP
|139
|Trevor Megill
|9
|RP
|140
|Kristian Campbell
|9
|2B
|141
|Brice Turang
|8
|2B
|142
|Xavier Edwards
|8
|SS
|143
|Carlos Rodon
|7
|SP
|144
|Shane Baz
|7
|SP
|145
|Seth Lugo
|7
|SP
|146
|Luis Garcia
|7
|2B
|147
|Xander Bogaerts
|7
|2B-SS
|148
|Nick Castellanos
|7
|OF
|149
|Adolis Garcia
|7
|DH-OF
|150
|Dansby Swanson
|7
|SS
|151
|Spencer Steer
|7
|1B-DH-OF
|152
|Jake Burger
|7
|1B-3B-DH
|153
|Nico Hoerner
|7
|2B
|154
|Alec Bohm
|7
|3B
|155
|Logan O'Hoppe
|7
|C
|156
|Kenley Jansen
|7
|RP
|157
|Spencer Arrighetti
|7
|SP
|158
|Kris Bubic
|7
|RP
|159
|Pete Fairbanks
|7
|RP
|160
|Nick Pivetta
|7
|SP
|161
|Tyler O'Neill
|7
|OF
|162
|Brandon Nimmo
|7
|OF
|163
|Ezequiel Tovar
|7
|SS
|164
|Anthony Volpe
|7
|SS
|165
|Carlos Correa
|7
|SS
|166
|Kevin Gausman
|6
|SP
|167
|Roki Sasaki
|6
|SP
|168
|Brandon Lowe
|6
|2B-DH
|169
|Jackson Holliday
|6
|2B-SS
|170
|Royce Lewis
|6
|3B-DH
|171
|Jose Alvarado
|6
|RP
|172
|Nathan Eovaldi
|6
|SP
|173
|Andres Gimenez
|6
|2B
|174
|Bryson Stott
|6
|2B
|175
|Paul Goldschmidt
|5
|1B
|176
|Luis Rengifo
|5
|2B-3B
|177
|Spencer Torkelson
|5
|1B
|178
|Ben Rice
|5
|1B-DH
|179
|Luis Arraez
|5
|1B-2B-DH
|180
|Nick Lodolo
|5
|SP
|181
|Ryan Pepiot
|5
|SP
|182
|Jesus Luzardo
|5
|SP
|183
|Cedric Mullins
|5
|OF
|184
|Chris Bassitt
|5
|SP
|185
|Taj Bradley
|5
|SP
|186
|Sean Murphy
|5
|C
|187
|Ivan Herrera
|5
|C
|188
|Jung Hoo Lee
|5
|OF
|189
|Jonathan India
|5
|2B-3B-OF
|190
|Jorge Soler
|5
|DH-OF
|191
|Justin Martinez
|5
|RP
|192
|Michael Toglia
|4
|1B
|193
|Yandy Diaz
|4
|1B-DH
|194
|Alec Burleson
|4
|1B-DH-OF
|195
|Heliot Ramos
|4
|OF
|196
|Austin Wells
|4
|C
|197
|David Bednar
|4
|RP
|198
|Jeremy Pena
|4
|SS
|199
|Zachary Neto
|4
|SS
|200
|Ceddanne Rafaela
|4
|OF-SS
|201
|Taylor Ward
|4
|OF
|202
|Masyn Winn
|4
|SS
|203
|MacKenzie Gore
|4
|SP
|204
|Victor Scott II
|4
|OF
|205
|Lars Nootbaar
|4
|OF
|206
|Kerry Carpenter
|4
|DH-OF
|207
|A.J. Puk
|3
|RP
|208
|Clay Holmes
|3
|RP
|209
|Ryan Pressly
|3
|RP
|210
|Michael Conforto
|3
|DH-OF
|211
|Lane Thomas
|3
|OF
|212
|Shane McClanahan
|3
|SP
|213
|Grayson Rodriguez
|3
|SP
|214
|Max Meyer
|3
|SP
|215
|Gavin Williams
|3
|SP
|216
|Zach Eflin
|3
|SP
|217
|Dustin May
|3
|SP
|218
|Bowden Francis
|3
|RP-SP
|219
|Byron Buxton
|3
|OF
|220
|Jackson Jobe
|3
|RP
|221
|Lucas Erceg
|3
|RP
|222
|Kyren Paris
|3
|2B
|223
|Tyler Fitzgerald
|3
|2B-SS
|224
|Trevor Story
|3
|SS
|225
|Nolan Arenado
|3
|3B
|226
|Cam Smith
|3
|3B-OF
|227
|Jordan Walker
|3
|OF
|228
|Colton Cowser
|3
|OF
|229
|Josh Jung
|3
|3B
|230
|Carlos Estevez
|2
|RP
|231
|Aroldis Chapman
|2
|RP
|232
|Luke Jackson
|2
|RP
|233
|Kyle Finnegan
|2
|RP
|234
|Jeffrey Springs
|2
|SP
|235
|Brandon Pfaadt
|2
|SP
|236
|Kyle Manzardo
|2
|DH
|237
|Jack Leiter
|2
|SP
|238
|Tyler Mahle
|2
|SP
|239
|Casey Mize
|2
|SP
|240
|Mitch Keller
|2
|SP
|241
|Tanner Houck
|2
|SP
|242
|J.J. Bleday
|2
|OF
|243
|Hunter Goodman
|2
|C-DH-OF
|244
|Tyler Stephenson
|2
|C
|245
|TJ Friedl
|2
|OF
|246
|Ronel Blanco
|2
|SP
|247
|Maikel Garcia
|2
|2B-3B-OF
|248
|Dennis Santana
|2
|RP
|249
|Gabriel Moreno
|2
|C
|250
|Michael Busch
|2
|1B