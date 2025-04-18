tyler-soderstrom.jpg

When is a hot start just a hot start? When is it something more? That's one of the toughest questions Fantasy Baseball players face at this point in the year because answering it correctly could make a huge difference in how the rest of your season goes.

Let's take Tyler Soderstrom as an example. He's been one of the very best hitters in the league this season, ranking as the No. 1 first baseman in Fantasy and a top-five hitter overall, and he's doing so after being largely an afterthought in most drafts. His 281.1 ADP coming into the season means he was drafted in most 12-team leagues, but certainly not all of them. In CBS Fantasy leagues, Soderstrom was just 45% rostered to open the season, and he looked more like a fringe corner infield option with some upside, but not a potential superstar. 

But he's hitting like a superstar right now for sure. Through his first 19 games, Soderstrom's .468 wOBA is backed up by a .439 xwOBA, the 10th-best mark in baseball, sandwiched between Kyle Schwarber and Kyle Tucker. That's elite company, and he's earned his production so far, ranking in the 87th percentile or better in average exit velocity, barrel rate, expected batting average, and expected slugging percentage. And he's doing it with really strong plate discipline, striking out in just 18.4% of his trips to the plate.

Which is to say, if Soderstrom were breaking out, this is exactly what he'd look like. He flashed plus power and a good approach at the plate last season, and was a prospect of some renown before that, peaking as the No. 21 prospect in Baseball America's 2022 preseason ranking. This isn't entirely out of nowhere. 

But it's probably not entirely real, either. Soderstrom is probably just hot in the traditional meaning of the word. Locked in. On a heater. Whatever term you want to use for it, that's probably what we're seeing in the early going, especially since Soderstrom has had just 16.5% of his plate appearances come against left-handed pitching so far; Matt Olson, who played every day last season, had 27.3% of his PA come against lefties, just to establish a baseline. 

That's not to say Soderstrom is going to fall apart whenever he starts facing more lefties, but it's one reason to expect his hot start to slow down eventually. The other, biggest reason to expect him to slow down: Plain old regression. 

We see it every season, and we have to be reminded every season that hot April doesn't necessarily mean a player will be a dominant force all season long. At this same point in 2024, Ryan O'Hearn, Tyler O'Neill, Michael Busch, LaMonte Wade, Jess Winker, Gavin Sheets, and Jake Cronenworth were all in the top-20 among hitters with at least 50 PA in expected wOBA, for example, and none of them kept that pace up. 

A bunch of those guys had long track records that made it easier to see they wouldn't keep it up, of course, but Busch is an instructive case. Like Soderstrom, Busch was a young, recent top prospect who was hitting the cover off the ball for the first few weeks, and while he did have a breakout season, he wasn't exactly a must-start player the rest of the way – from April 20 on, Busch hit .239/.326/.408. His hot start wasn't fake in that he was hitting the ball well enough to earn his production, but it did turn out to be a fluke, despite the good underlying numbers. 

That's not to say the same is true of Soderstrom. But if you're out there looking to make a trade involving him, it's worth keeping in mind that while he might be a must-start player the rest of the way, it probably isn't the likeliest outcome. I've moved him way up in my rest-of-season trade values, but I bet there will be some grumbling among you that I still have the likes of Triston Casas, Vinnie Pasquantino, and Christian Walker ahead of him. 

Maybe I'll end up wrong, and Soderstrom will go on to hit 35 homers and establish himself as one of the elite options at the position for the next half-decade or so. It's certainly within the realm of possibility. But I'm not ready to rank him that way, hot start or not. 

