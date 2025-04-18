When is a hot start just a hot start? When is it something more? That's one of the toughest questions Fantasy Baseball players face at this point in the year because answering it correctly could make a huge difference in how the rest of your season goes.

Let's take Tyler Soderstrom as an example. He's been one of the very best hitters in the league this season, ranking as the No. 1 first baseman in Fantasy and a top-five hitter overall, and he's doing so after being largely an afterthought in most drafts. His 281.1 ADP coming into the season means he was drafted in most 12-team leagues, but certainly not all of them. In CBS Fantasy leagues, Soderstrom was just 45% rostered to open the season, and he looked more like a fringe corner infield option with some upside, but not a potential superstar.

But he's hitting like a superstar right now for sure. Through his first 19 games, Soderstrom's .468 wOBA is backed up by a .439 xwOBA, the 10th-best mark in baseball, sandwiched between Kyle Schwarber and Kyle Tucker. That's elite company, and he's earned his production so far, ranking in the 87th percentile or better in average exit velocity, barrel rate, expected batting average, and expected slugging percentage. And he's doing it with really strong plate discipline, striking out in just 18.4% of his trips to the plate.

Which is to say, if Soderstrom were breaking out, this is exactly what he'd look like. He flashed plus power and a good approach at the plate last season, and was a prospect of some renown before that, peaking as the No. 21 prospect in Baseball America's 2022 preseason ranking. This isn't entirely out of nowhere.

But it's probably not entirely real, either. Soderstrom is probably just hot in the traditional meaning of the word. Locked in. On a heater. Whatever term you want to use for it, that's probably what we're seeing in the early going, especially since Soderstrom has had just 16.5% of his plate appearances come against left-handed pitching so far; Matt Olson, who played every day last season, had 27.3% of his PA come against lefties, just to establish a baseline.

That's not to say Soderstrom is going to fall apart whenever he starts facing more lefties, but it's one reason to expect his hot start to slow down eventually. The other, biggest reason to expect him to slow down: Plain old regression.

We see it every season, and we have to be reminded every season that hot April doesn't necessarily mean a player will be a dominant force all season long. At this same point in 2024, Ryan O'Hearn, Tyler O'Neill, Michael Busch, LaMonte Wade, Jess Winker, Gavin Sheets, and Jake Cronenworth were all in the top-20 among hitters with at least 50 PA in expected wOBA, for example, and none of them kept that pace up.

A bunch of those guys had long track records that made it easier to see they wouldn't keep it up, of course, but Busch is an instructive case. Like Soderstrom, Busch was a young, recent top prospect who was hitting the cover off the ball for the first few weeks, and while he did have a breakout season, he wasn't exactly a must-start player the rest of the way – from April 20 on, Busch hit .239/.326/.408. His hot start wasn't fake in that he was hitting the ball well enough to earn his production, but it did turn out to be a fluke, despite the good underlying numbers.

That's not to say the same is true of Soderstrom. But if you're out there looking to make a trade involving him, it's worth keeping in mind that while he might be a must-start player the rest of the way, it probably isn't the likeliest outcome. I've moved him way up in my rest-of-season trade values, but I bet there will be some grumbling among you that I still have the likes of Triston Casas, Vinnie Pasquantino, and Christian Walker ahead of him.

Maybe I'll end up wrong, and Soderstrom will go on to hit 35 homers and establish himself as one of the elite options at the position for the next half-decade or so. It's certainly within the realm of possibility. But I'm not ready to rank him that way, hot start or not.

H2H Trade Values Chart

Ranking Player Value Eligible 1 Aaron Judge 46 DH-OF 2 Shohei Ohtani 46 DH-SP 3 Bobby Witt 45 SS 4 Jose Ramirez 41 3B-DH 5 Juan Soto 41 OF 6 Kyle Tucker 40 OF 7 Yordan Alvarez 37 DH-OF 8 Corbin Carroll 37 OF 9 Francisco Lindor 37 SS 10 Gunnar Henderson 35 SS 11 Elly De La Cruz 32 SS 12 Mookie Betts 30 OF-SS 13 Vladimir Guerrero 30 1B-DH 14 Fernando Tatis 28 OF 15 Bryce Harper 26 1B 16 Ketel Marte 26 2B-DH 17 Julio Rodriguez 25 OF 18 Jarren Duran 25 OF 19 Tarik Skubal 25 SP 20 Zack Wheeler 25 SP 21 Jackson Chourio 25 OF 22 Paul Skenes 25 SP 23 Austin Riley 24 3B 24 Matt Olson 24 1B 25 Freddie Freeman 24 1B 26 Corey Seager 23 SS 27 Manny Machado 23 3B-DH 28 William Contreras 23 C-DH 29 Jackson Merrill 22 OF 30 Trea Turner 21 SS 31 Jose Altuve 21 2B-OF 32 Jazz Chisholm 21 2B-3B-OF 33 Logan Gilbert 21 SP 34 Ronald Acuna 21 OF 35 Rafael Devers 21 3B-DH 36 Cole Ragans 21 SP 37 Garrett Crochet 20 SP 38 Corbin Burnes 20 SP 39 Chris Sale 20 SP 40 Dylan Cease 20 SP 41 Marcell Ozuna 20 DH 42 Kyle Schwarber 20 DH 43 Brent Rooker 20 DH 44 Michael King 19 SP 45 Ozzie Albies 19 2B 46 Pete Alonso 19 1B 47 Blake Snell 18 SP 48 James Wood 18 OF 49 Teoscar Hernandez 17 OF 50 Framber Valdez 17 SP 51 Hunter Greene 17 SP 52 Max Fried 17 SP 53 Spencer Schwellenbach 17 SP 54 Logan Webb 17 SP 55 Adley Rutschman 16 C-DH 56 Jacob deGrom 16 SP 57 Emmanuel Clase 16 RP 58 Shota Imanaga 16 SP 59 Seiya Suzuki 16 DH-OF 60 Alex Bregman 16 3B 61 Edwin Diaz 16 RP 62 Yoshinobu Yamamoto 16 SP 63 Spencer Strider 16 SP 64 Aaron Nola 16 SP 65 Devin Williams 16 RP 66 Freddy Peralta 16 SP 67 Hunter Brown 16 SP 68 Joe Ryan 16 SP 69 Luis Castillo 16 SP 70 Lawrence Butler 15 OF 71 Wyatt Langford 15 DH-OF 72 Pablo Lopez 15 SP 73 Josh Hader 15 RP 74 Kris Bubic 15 RP 75 Zac Gallen 15 SP 76 Michael Harris 15 OF 77 Christian Yelich 15 DH-OF 78 Mason Miller 15 RP 79 Willy Adames 15 SS 80 Josh Naylor 15 1B 81 Christian Walker 15 1B 82 Riley Greene 15 DH-OF 83 Marcus Semien 15 2B 84 Jordan Westburg 15 2B-3B 85 Anthony Santander 15 DH-OF 86 George Kirby 15 SP 87 Junior Caminero 15 3B 88 Tyler Glasnow 15 SP 89 Bryce Miller 15 SP 90 Triston Casas 15 1B 91 Oneil Cruz 15 OF-SS 92 Bryan Reynolds 15 DH-OF 93 Cristopher Sanchez 15 SP 94 Bailey Ober 15 SP 95 Salvador Perez 15 1B-C-DH 96 Andres Munoz 15 RP 97 Raisel Iglesias 15 RP 98 Bo Bichette 15 SS 99 Brandon Nimmo 15 OF 100 Vinnie Pasquantino 15 1B-DH 101 Sandy Alcantara 15 SP 102 Ryan Helsley 15 RP 103 Mike Trout 15 OF 104 Cody Bellinger 15 1B-DH-OF 105 Carlos Rodon 15 SP 106 Jack Flaherty 15 SP 107 Will Smith 15 C 108 Ian Happ 15 OF 109 Bryan Woo 15 SP 110 Tanner Bibee 15 SP 111 Steven Kwan 15 OF 112 Robbie Ray 15 SP 113 Yusei Kikuchi 15 SP 114 Mark Vientos 15 3B 115 Randy Arozarena 15 OF 116 Luis Robert 15 OF 117 Seth Lugo 15 SP 118 Matt McLain 15 2B-SS 119 C.J. Abrams 15 SS 120 Cal Raleigh 15 C-DH 121 Willson Contreras 15 1B-C-DH 122 J.T. Realmuto 14 C 123 Adolis Garcia 14 DH-OF 124 Yainer Diaz 14 C-DH 125 Pete Crow-Armstrong 14 OF 126 Isaac Paredes 14 3B 127 Eugenio Suarez 14 3B 128 Matt Chapman 14 3B 129 Jeff Hoffman 14 RP 130 Jack Leiter 14 SP 131 Roki Sasaki 14 SP 132 Jasson Dominguez 14 OF 133 Dylan Crews 14 OF 134 Ryan Walker 14 RP 135 Tommy Edman 13 2B-OF 136 Zach Eflin 13 SP 137 Jung Hoo Lee 12 OF 138 Tyler O'Neill 12 OF 139 Nathan Eovaldi 11 SP 140 Tanner Houck 11 SP 141 Tyler Soderstrom 10 1B 142 Paul Goldschmidt 9 1B 143 Royce Lewis 9 3B-DH 144 Xander Bogaerts 8 2B-SS 145 Alec Bohm 8 3B 146 Shane Baz 8 SP 147 Ryan Pepiot 8 SP 148 Jake Burger 8 1B-3B-DH 149 Nick Castellanos 8 OF 150 Brenton Doyle 8 OF 151 Dansby Swanson 8 SS 152 Lars Nootbaar 8 OF 153 Taylor Ward 8 OF 154 Sonny Gray 8 SP 155 Kristian Campbell 8 2B 156 Nick Lodolo 8 SP 157 Jhoan Duran 8 RP 158 Robert Suarez 7 RP 159 Bowden Francis 7 RP-SP 160 Xavier Edwards 7 SS 161 Carlos Correa 7 SS 162 Nico Hoerner 7 2B 163 Anthony Volpe 6 SS 164 Ezequiel Tovar 6 SS 165 Trevor Megill 6 RP 166 Zachary Neto 6 SS 167 Gavin Williams 5 SP 168 Spencer Torkelson 5 1B 169 Luis Arraez 5 1B-2B-DH 170 Nick Pivetta 5 SP 171 Felix Bautista 5 RP 172 Clay Holmes 5 RP 173 Shea Langeliers 5 C 174 Brandon Lowe 5 2B-DH 175 Justin Verlander 5 SP 176 Jackson Holliday 5 2B-SS 177 Jonathan India 5 2B-3B-OF 178 Nolan Arenado 5 3B 179 Luis Rengifo 5 2B-3B 180 Grayson Rodriguez 5 SP 181 Max Muncy 5 3B 182 Andres Gimenez 5 2B 183 Jesus Luzardo 5 SP 184 Dennis Santana 5 RP 185 MacKenzie Gore 5 SP 186 Kyle Manzardo 4 DH 187 Kevin Gausman 4 SP 188 Cedric Mullins 4 OF 189 Bryson Stott 4 2B 190 Cam Smith 4 3B-OF 191 Taj Bradley 4 SP 192 Tyler Stephenson 4 C 193 Kodai Senga 3 SP 194 Max Meyer 3 SP 195 Grant Holmes 3 RP-SP 196 Jeffrey Springs 3 SP 197 Logan O'Hoppe 3 C 198 Masyn Winn 3 SS 199 Jeremy Pena 3 SS 200 Spencer Steer 3 1B-DH-OF 201 Heliot Ramos 3 OF 202 Jose Berrios 3 SP 203 Brandon Pfaadt 3 SP 204 Brice Turang 3 2B 205 Luis Garcia 3 2B 206 Ben Rice 3 1B-DH 207 Yandy Diaz 3 1B-DH 208 Michael Conforto 3 DH-OF 209 Josh Jung 3 3B 210 Jose Alvarado 3 RP 211 Mitch Keller 3 SP 212 J.J. Bleday 3 OF 213 Trevor Story 3 SS 214 Victor Robles 3 OF 215 Ronel Blanco 3 SP 216 Michael Busch 3 1B 217 Christian Encarnacion-Strand 3 1B 218 Lane Thomas 3 OF 219 George Springer 3 DH-OF 220 Alec Burleson 3 1B-DH-OF 221 Byron Buxton 3 OF 222 Michael Toglia 3 1B 223 Clarke Schmidt 3 SP 224 Pete Fairbanks 3 RP 225 Jackson Jobe 3 RP

Roto Trade Values Chart