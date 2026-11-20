Catcher is already as deep as it's ever been for Fantasy Baseball, and judging by this list, it's about to get even better.

Among the 10 players featured here are three who would rate as elite prospects at any position, two who already inherited a big league job late in 2026, and three others who are so close to being ready that they're likely to make a push this spring. The prospect crop at catcher is so strong, in fact, that I couldn't actually limit myself to 10, needing to carve out space for three honorable mentions at the end.

2027 Prospects: C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | P

It probably goes without saying that not all of these catchers will end up as catchers, given the high defensive threshold at the position, and the ones who do could face playing time challenges since catching tandems are oh so common. It's why the position often gets short shrift in Dynasty, even when the talent is there.

But rest assured, the talent is there -- as much now as ever.

Note: These rankings are intended mainly for Dynasty use, emphasizing long-term value over a quick payoff, but to say proximity holds no weight wouldn't be entirely accurate either. Not all of these players will contribute in 2027 — most, in fact, will not — but among prospects, they're the names Fantasy Baseballers most need to know.

1. Rainiel Rodriguez, Cardinals

Age (on opening day): 20

Where he played in 2026: High-A, Double-A

Minor league stats: .324 BA (451 AB), 27 HR, 11 SB, .987 OPS, 60 BB, 101 K

Despite standing 5-feet-9, Rainiel Rodriguez is a masher of the highest order and took to Double-A so easily as a 19-year-old that it's fair to ask whether the Cardinals will give him the necessary time to develop at catcher, particularly after they already cozied up to Leonardo Bernal late in 2026. His arm is too good to confine to first base, which has led to whispers of a move to third base, perhaps while still catching part-time.

2. Vahn Lackey, Twins

Age (on opening day): 21

Where he played in 2026: Low-A, High-A

Minor league stats: .250 BA (92 AB), 3 HR, 13 SB, .859 OPS, 28 BB, 24 K

Vahn Lackey was a plate-discipline standout in college, and that skill immediately translated to the professional game, with more walks than strikeouts and a .435 on-base percentage. Drafted third overall in 2026, he's a no-doubt catcher with unusual athleticism for the position, which gives him a particularly high ceiling for Fantasy as long as his busy setup holds up to upper-level pitching.

3. Alfredo Duno, Reds

Age (on opening day): 21

Where he played in 2026: High-A, Double-A

Minor league stats: .281 BA (363 AB), 19 HR, .899 OPS, 66 BB, 102 K

Alfredo Duno's batting average potential isn't on the same level as Rainiel Rodriguez's, but he has comparable on-base skills and even easier power thanks to an unrivaled ability to pull the ball in the air. He's an asset defensively, too, giving him as projectable of a path to Fantasy stardom as you'll find at catcher.

4. Leonardo Bernal, Cardinals

Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2026: Triple-A, majors

Minor league stats: .278 BA (374 AB), 16 HR, .831 OPS, 51 BB, 86 K

Major league stats: .284 BA (95 AB), 5 HR, .807 OPS, 7 BB, 25 K

Even after the impression he made in September, starting all 24 games for the Cardinals and excelling on both sides of the ball, Leonardo Bernal continues to get short shrift in Dynasty, which reminds me of the prevailing attitude toward Drake Baldwin before he fully established himself. The Cardinals consider Bernal their future at the position, even with Rainiel Rodriguez knocking on the door, and I see no reason why he couldn't be a .275-hitting, 20-homer type with pretty good on-base ability.

5. Ethan Salas, Padres

Age (on opening day): 20

Where he played in 2026: Double-A, Triple-A, majors

Minor league stats: .296 BA (348 AB), 10 HR, 17 SB, .822 OPS, 47 BB, 58 K

Major league stats: .256 BA (39 AB), 2 HR, .737 OPS, 1 BB, 9 K

Ethan Salas is a better prospect for real life than for Fantasy, since his game skews more toward the defensive end of the spectrum, but that was also true of Hall of Famer Ivan Rodriguez. I make the comparison because Salas just became the youngest catcher to debut since Pudge, which leaves a ton of room for projection. For now, I'd say Salas is a 15-homer type, but another leap like he enjoyed in 2026 could make him a stud.

6. Josue Briceno, Tigers

Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2026: Rookie, Low-A, Double-A, Triple-A

Minor league stats: .250 BA (144 AB), 9 HR, .828 OPS, 22 BB, 41 K

Josue Briceno destroyed the lower minors and had an all-time great Arizona Fall League performance as a newly minted 20-year-old in 2024, but his stock has slipped in the two years since, mostly because of a wrist injury that cost him the first half of 2026. He still has the kind of power that would translate to any position, and he's going to need to find a new one -- likely first base or DH -- with Dillon Dingler emerging as a true standout behind the dish.

7. Caden Bodine, Rays

Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2026: Low-A, High-A, Double-A, Triple-A

Minor league stats: .342 BA (468 AB), 17 HR, 10 SB, .927 OPS, 52 BB, 34 K

It's fitting that the Rays brought in Liam Hicks at the trade deadline. They have an even better version coming up behind him in Caden Bodine, whose hit tool is about as good as you'll see at catcher, bolstered by superlative contact skills and a line-drive, all-fields approach. As with Hicks, the power will rely on him angling the ball just right, but his 17 home runs in 2026 suggest he'll be in the double digits, at least.

8. Owen Ayers, Cubs

Age (on opening day): 25

Where he played in 2026: High-A, Double-A, Triple-A

Minor league stats: .289 BA (447 AB), 25 HR, 13 SB, .929 OPS, 82 BB, 125 K

Between escaping the hitter's nightmare that is Myrtle Beach, where he spent 2024 and 2025, and remaking his swing while on the mend from a broken hamate bone in 2025, Owen Ayers was a new creation in 2026, obliterating High-A and Double-A with a Rainiel Rodriguez-like slash line. He struggled in his 49 games at Triple-A while generating underwhelming exit velocities, but his defensive prowess and on-base ability make it pretty likely he takes over as the Cubs' primary catcher at some point in 2027.

9. Franklin Primera, Red Sox

Age (on opening day): 19

Where he played in 2026: Rookie, Low-A

Minor league stats: .367 BA (267 AB), 13 HR, 6 SB, 1.079 OPS, 48 BB, 36 K

Fakeouts are common among players just breaking into full-season ball, but Franklin Primera would seem to have the tools to be a front-line catcher, led by a superhuman approach that yielded a .499 on-base percentage with more walks (48) than strikeouts (36). He rates well defensively, which gives him a high floor as far as 19-year-old catchers go, and already excels at pulling the ball in the air, which could lead to significant power as he continues to build strength.

10. Boston Smith, Mariners

Age (on opening day): 24

Where he played in 2026: Low-A, High-A, Double-A

Minor-league stats: .274 BA (387 AB), 31 HR, .990 OPS, 97 BB, 144 K

Boston Smith is an unconventional choice here and unlikely to appear on any top-100 list (except maybe my own), mostly because he doesn't really profile at any position, much less catcher. But you won't find much in the scouting reports to downplay his massive production. I'd hate to shortchange him the same way I once did Ben Rice, for similar reasons.

Three who just missed

Nathan Flewelling, Rays

Age (on opening day): 20

Where he played in 2026: High-A

Minor league stats: .243 BA (403 AB), 21 HR, .816 OPS, 71 BB, 132 K

Nathan Flewelling has good power and is likely to open his age-20 season in Double-A, which paints his numbers more favorably. Still, the high strikeout and whiff rates he's running against lower-level pitchers make me only lukewarm on him.

Axiel Plaz, Pirates

Age (on opening day): 21

Where he played in 2026: High-A

Minor league stats: .305 BA (357 AB), 18 HR, .902 OPS, 39 BB, 71 K

Axiel Plaz crushes the ball, delivering the kind of exit velocities rarely seen in A-ball, but his chase rate could get the better of him as he climbs the ladder. He's also challenged defensively.

Daniel Jackson, Rockies

Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2026: Low-A

Minor league stats: .309 BA (81 AB), 6 HR, 3 SB, 1.001 OPS, 14 BB, 22 K

The 37th overall pick in 2026 had 32 homers and 26 steals at the University of Georgia last season, becoming the first catcher in Division I history to go 25/25. As a prospect, Daniel Jackson is reminiscent of Hunter Goodman, who obviously worked out, but that wasn't the likely bet at the time.