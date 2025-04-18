Tyler Mahle SP TEX Texas • #51 • Age: 30 Matchup at SF Rostered 71% The sad truth is that Tyler Mahle is the only pitcher rostered in less than 80 percent of leagues who inspires anything resembling confidence in me, so he'd probably be at the top of this list regardless of the matchup. The Giants offense has actually been pretty prolific so far, but it helps that he'll be a fly-ball pitcher at a pitcher's park.

Clarke Schmidt SP NYY N.Y. Yankees • #36 • Age: 29 Matchups at CLE, vs. TOR Rostered 72% Clarke Schmidt showed no ill effects from his shoulder injury in his first start back from the IL and now lines up for two against so-so lineups. But is he actually good? Well, he was for the limited time he was healthy last year.

Jose Quintana SP MIL Milwaukee • #62 • Age: 36 Matchups at SF, at STL Rostered 26% Jose Quintana isn't good enough for his roster rate ever to exceed 80 percent, but he's steady enough that he'll likely appear on this list whenever he's in line for two starts, which happens to be the case in Week 5.

Shane Smith SP CHW Chi. White Sox • #64 • Age: 25 Matchup at MIN Rostered 30% Though Shane Smith has come up a little short in the strikeout department, he has demonstrated an impressive arsenal and has done a fine job keeping runs off the board so far. The trend should continue against the Twins, who have had a miserable time scoring runs.

Luis Severino SP ATH Athletics • #40 • Age: 31 Matchup vs. CHW Rostered 66% There are Triple-A lineups better than the White Sox's, so Luis Severino shouldn't have much trouble delivering a quality start against them even though he's a shell of what he once was.

Osvaldo Bido SP ATH Athletics • #45 • Age: 29 Matchups vs. TEX, vs. CHW Rostered 19% You can't count on Osvaldo Bido for much in the way of innings or strikeouts, but he excels at getting weak contact in the air, which makes him a safe bet to limit damage against weak lineups. The Rangers and White Sox have been among the weakest so far, and at least one of those (the White Sox, obviously) is likely to remain that way.

Nick Martinez SP CIN Cincinnati • #28 • Age: 34 Matchups at MIA, at COL Rostered 42% Nick Martinez's elite strike-throwing from 2024 so far hasn't carried over to 2025, which was the extent of his appeal. But his matchups are so favorable this week that you might want to give him one last go. Even the Coors Field start seems like a plus given how bad the Rockies lineup is.

Jordan Hicks SP SF San Francisco • #12 • Age: 28 Matchups vs. MIL, vs. TEX Rostered 49% Jordan Hicks has regained his old velocity this year while retaining his usual high ground-ball rate, making him usable during a two-start week. Strike-throwing remains enough of an issue that he's better left for points leagues, though.

Zack Littell SP TB Tampa Bay • #52 • Age: 29 Matchups at ARI, at SD Rostered 22% Zack Littell has had two good starts and two bad so far, but he throws strikes at such a high rate that he's likely to accumulate innings even when at less than his best. Volume is such a differentiator in Head-to-Head points leagues that you might want to roll the dice on him in that format even though his two matchups are less than favorable.