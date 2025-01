The Reds re-signed Wynns (shoulder) to a minor-league contract Jan. 13.

Wynns, 34, spent most of the 2024 season at Triple-A Louisville and suffered a season-ending teres major tear in his right shoulder in late July during one of his seven games with the Reds. It's not clear whether he'll be healthy for the start of spring training, but either way he's slated to begin 2025 at Louisville.