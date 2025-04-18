Each weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period and then categorizes them by how usable they are. The names depicted here are highly speculative and subject to change.



One of the most common ways they change is with the addition of a spot starter when a team is scheduled to play six games in a row. It doesn't always happen, but it happens often enough that I'm taking the extra step this year of pointing out which of the two-start pitchers is scheduled for Tuesday and Sunday in the upcoming scoring period since they're the most likely to lose out in such a scenario.



Below are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 5 (April 21-27), with the most questionable (Tuesday/Sunday in a seven-game week) being Jose Quintana, Jordan Hicks, Brayan Bello and Davis Martin. Also, the Dustin May pick presumes the Dodgers will go with a four-man rotation during a five-game week, which may not be so.

Be sure to check back Sunday for the latest updates.