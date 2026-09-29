The 2026 season is over, and the debriefing shall commence. My preferred way to begin is by handing out awards to some of the players who made the season what it was.

How many awards? Thinking back to the 40 I issued last year, two words come to mind: how pretentious. I can't monopolize people's time like that anymore. There are no more lineups to set. No more pickups to make. Any time I take up here is time better spent watching playoff baseball or even YouTube.

So instead of 40 this year, I've reduced it to ... OK, to 35, which is still pretentious, but I'm genuinely trying to represent all of the principal actors from this season. Some of these awards are serious business. Others are a bit silly. All are final, so if you have any complaints, bring them to your mother.

In case you're wondering about my picks for standard awards like MVP, Cy Young and Rookie of the Year, I'll share them right at the top here, but they're not as interesting as what follows.

AL MVP: Yordan Alvarez, OF, HOU

NL MVP: Pete Crow-Armstrong, OF, CHC

AL CY: Cam Schlittler, SP, NYY

NL CY: Jacob Misiorowski, SP, MIL

AL ROY: Kevin McGonigle, 3B/SS, DET

NL ROY: Sal Stewart, 1B/3B, CIN

You see? Boring. Now, let's get to the good stuff.

Most Valuable Hitter Pete Crow-Armstrong CF CHC Chi. Cubs • #4 • Age: 24 AVG .280 HR 45 RBI 107 R 119 SB 41 OPS .943 This award doesn't automatically go to the best overall hitter, but whether in Head-to-Head points or Rotisserie leagues, Crow-Armstrong was a distant No.1 despite widespread skepticism coming in. He became the seventh player ever to have a 40/40 season, led the majors in runs scored, and nearly tripled his walk rate from 2025.

Most Valuable Pitcher Jacob Misiorowski SP MIL Milwaukee • #32 • Age: 24 W-L 16-5 ERA 1.80 WHIP 0.80 INN 174.2 BB 44 K 252 This one was a close call between Misiorowski and Cam Schlittler, who were both drafted in a similar range, but the 19-inning gap between the two is Schlittler's only real statistical advantage. The clincher is Misiorowski's 0.12-point edge in WHIP, which doesn't seem as significant when both of their WHIPs are below 1.00, but how much more would you value a 1.10 WHIP than a 1.22 WHIP?

Best Value, hitter edition Miguel Vargas 3B CHW Chi. White Sox • #20 • Age: 26 AVG .250 HR 33 RBI 93 R 106 SB 22 OPS .837 Vargas made small strides last year but was still barely drafted inside the top 300, with his former top prospect standing now a distant memory. Turns out a little extra bat speed (biggest increase in the majors, actually) goes a long way, transforming Vargas into the 10th-best hitter in 5x5 scoring and the third-best in points scoring.

Best Value, pitcher edition Parker Messick SP CLE Cleveland • #77 • Age: 25 W-L 12-9 ERA 2.56 WHIP 1.06 INN 186.1 BB 49 K 193 Messick didn't get the same treatment as Cam Schlittler or Nolan McLean on Draft Day despite a similarly strong debut late in 2025, but he went on to be the ninth-best starting pitcher in Rotisserie leagues and the 11th-best in Head-to-Head points. He's about to go down as one of the biggest Rookie of the Year snubs in history, thanks to Kevin McGonigle.

Biggest Bust Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 1B TOR Toronto • #27 • Age: 27 AVG .260 HR 9 RBI 57 R 72 SB 7 OPS .688 Sure, Garrett Crochet and Cal Raleigh were technically worse, but the former was basically absent due to injury and the latter a known bust risk coming in. Guerrero had been an early-round mainstay through age 26, and our only theory for why his power dried up is that his back was achy all season.

Biggest Breakthrough Jordan Walker RF STL St. Louis • #18 • Age: 24 AVG .269 HR 29 RBI 102 R 97 SB 22 OPS .793 After he started out with an underwhelming rookie season and then moving backward in the two years that followed, Walker didn't have many believers left, but his 2026 season serves as a reminder not to give up on 24-year-olds who impact the ball like he does. He made the All-Star team, won the Home Run Derby and positioned himself to be drafted as early as Round 2 next year, despite a poor September.

Biggest Breakthrough, midseason edition Luke Keaschall 2B MIN Minnesota • #15 • Age: 24 AVG .282 HR 10 RBI 52 R 86 SB 20 OPS .781 Keaschall was a popular breakout candidate at second base, but by the end of June, he was hitting .245 with just two home runs and a .645 OPS. Thereafter, he slashed .324/.422/.508 and offered his first glimpse of power in the majors, homering eight times over the course of three months with the sort of pull-air rate that made such power production possible in the minors.

Quietest Breakthrough Jake Bauers 1B MIL Milwaukee • #9 • Age: 30 AVG .266 HR 26 RBI 86 R 93 SB 11 OPS .874 Bauers probably doesn't come to mind when you think of 2026 breakouts, but he was a top-15 outfielder in both scoring formats and has a Baseball Savant page that's lit up like a Christmas tree. To think we were upset early on about him stealing at-bats from Andrew Vaughn.

Most Improved Hitter Jac Caglianone RF KC Kansas City • #14 • Age: 23 AVG .289 HR 23 RBI 75 R 72 SB 7 OPS .834 Caglianone hit only .157 as a rookie last year, even though his peak exit velocities were in the 90th percentile and he had no real issues making contact. He started out slowly in 2026 as well, but then he hit .317 with 18 home runs and a .914 OPS from June 1 on, with his average exit velocity placing in the 97th percentile and his max in the 98th percentile.

Most Improved Pitcher Cade Cavalli SP WAS Washington • #24 • Age: 28 W-L 13-5 ERA 3.02 WHIP 1.16 INN 169.2 BB 48 K 200 Cavalli's return from Tommy John surgery late in 2025 received little fanfare since he was already in his late 20s and had yet to offer even a glimpse of the potential that once made him a first-round pick. He seemingly improved with each passing month in 2026, overcoming early control issues to finish in the top 20.

Best Comeback Yordan Alvarez DH HOU Houston • #44 • Age: 29 AVG .316 HR 42 RBI 106 R 105 SB 1 OPS 1.033 After being limited to just 48 games by hand and ankle injuries in 2025, Alvarez was back and better than ever in 2026, playing in a career-high 158 games, hitting a career-high 42 home runs, securing his first batting title and likely going on to claim AL MVP honors.

Best Midseason Comeback (tie) Fernando Tatis Jr. RF SD San Diego • #23 • Age: 27 AVG .289 HR 25 RBI 83 R 96 SB 38 OPS .828 If someone told you at the All-Star break that Tatis would be one of the few early-rounders to pull his weight, you might have presumed you were talking to an idiot. But it turns out that idiot was a time-traveling one because after taking until May 30 to hit his first home run, Tatis hit 24 thereafter, reverting to his old mechanics after experimenting with a closed stance early on. Jackson Merrill CF SD San Diego • #3 • Age: 23 AVG .254 HR 26 RBI 87 R 86 SB 27 OPS .743 There must have been something in the water in San Diego because Merrill also floundered early before delivering on his lofty expectations in the second half, going from slashing .219/.278/.350 to slashing .304/.339/.569. His OPS jumped nearly 300 points, from .628 to .909. Alex Bregman 3B CHC Chi. Cubs • #3 • Age: 32 AVG .265 HR 28 RBI 93 R 92 SB 3 OPS .819 Perhaps the most disappointing turnaround for me personally was Bregman, who seemed to substantiate my preseason bust call by hitting .241 with nine home runs and a .696 OPS in the first half before hitting .303 with 19 home runs and a 1.010 OPS in the second half. He ended up with his best numbers since 2019, when he almost beat out Mike Trout for AL MVP honors.

Biggest Fakeout Kyle Harrison SP MIL Milwaukee • #52 • Age: 25 W-L 11-5 ERA 4.20 WHIP 1.35 INN 115.2 BB 36 K 141 The Brewers know pitching, and they proved it again by nurturing the twice-cast-off Harrison into the ace he always should have been with a 2.79 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 11.1 K/9 through 21 starts. Unfortunately, he kept pitching thereafter, and as you can tell from his final numbers, it didn't go well, even resulting in his banishment to the bullpen by season's end.

Fakest Fakeout Zack Wheeler SP PHI Philadelphia • #45 • Age: 36 W-L 14-5 ERA 3.00 WHIP 1.05 INN 162 BB 47 K 193 What's that? Wheeler might never be the same after having thoracic outlet syndrome late last season? Psych! He's back with a 2.16 ERA and 0.88 WHIP in 16 starts. Oh, wait, now it's catching up to him with an 8.51 ERA and 1.93 WHIP over a six-start span. Never mind, he's back to a 1.67 ERA and 0.93 WHIP in his final six starts. He's healthy again. No wait, he's not. Oh, but he actually is. Stop dragging my heart around.

Perpetual Fakeout Jacob Lopez SP ATH Athletics • #57 • Age: 28 W-L 7-5 ERA 5.47 WHIP 1.49 INN 123.1 BB 58 K 112 Lopez entered 2026 with some helium after a strong finish to 2025, but a 6.75 ERA through 12 appearances took the air right out of that balloon and even landed him in the minors. He returned to sucker us in again with a 2.36 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 10.9 K/9 over a nine-start span, only to blow up for 10 runs in a Sept. 19 start at the Guardians, when it mattered most. Seeing as he's a funky left-hander who relies more on deception than stuff, these wild swings in production may just be the norm.

Biggest Head-Scratcher Paul Skenes SP PIT Pittsburgh • #30 • Age: 24 W-L 10-11 ERA 3.82 WHIP 1.12 INN 174.1 BB 49 K 200 Skenes, whose first two seasons couldn't have gone more flawlessly, lost more than a mile per hour off his fastball and floundered for much of the season, but that velocity was also missing in his first nine starts, when he delivered his typical 1.98 ERA with a 0.64 WHIP and 10.8 K/9. So it's not clear where his velocity went, if it's possible for him to regain it, or even if it's really to blame for his struggles.

Best Role Change Jacob Latz RP TEX Texas • #67 • Age: 30 SV 30 ERA 2.13 WHIP 0.81 INN 72 BB 23 K 83 The Rangers tried Latz as a starter down the stretch in 2025, and it seemed to go well, yielding a 2.72 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 7.7 K/9 in eight starts. But even so, he moved back to the bullpen for the start of 2026 and, most surprisingly, took over as closer to tremendous success.

Ultimate April All-Star Jose Soriano SP TOR Toronto • #40 • Age: 27 W-L 12-8 ERA 3.91 WHIP 1.29 INN 177.1 BB 73 K 169 Having expanded his arsenal with more four-seamers and splitters, Soriano seemed like he was breaking out with a 0.84 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 10.3 K/9 in his first seven starts, and that idea took such hold that his roster rate wouldn't drop below 90 percent for the rest of the season. That's even though he was basically the same Soriano as always from May 1 on, putting together a 4.88 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 8.0 K/9.

Told You So award Munetaka Murakami 1B CHW Chi. White Sox • #5 • Age: 26 AVG .207 HR 35 RBI 77 R 82 OPS .825 AB 454 For all the enthusiasm over Murakami's arrival from Japan, I contended that he was another Joey Gallo, offering massive power but with such difficulty connecting when he swings, even on strikes, that the home runs may not be enough. It seemed silly when he was batting .244 with a .935 OPS through the end of July, but over the final two months, he hit only .156 while striking out 40 percent of the time.

Mr. September Carter Jensen C KC Kansas City • #22 • Age: 23 AVG .239 HR 27 RBI 81 R 80 OPS .790 AB 527 Jensen's debut last September, in which he batted .300 with three homers and a .941 OPS in 20 games, earned him plenty of helium heading into 2026. He didn't live up to it for most of the year, batting under .200 in three of the first five months, but then went on to hit .338 with eight home runs and a 1.194 OPS in September, salvaging his rookie season and establishing his favorite month.

Biggest Overachiever Eduardo Rodriguez SP ARI Arizona • #57 • Age: 33 W-L 16-7 ERA 2.89 WHIP 1.24 INN 189.2 BB 62 K 143 Maybe it finally caught up to him with a 5.20 ERA in September, but Rodriguez still managed to have a 2.89 for the year despite a 3.89 FIP and 4.27 xERA. The 33-year-old was playing with house money all year, averaging a career-low 6.8 K/9 with middling walk and ground ball rates.

Biggest Power-Up Luis Garcia 1B NYY N.Y. Yankees • #26 • Age: 26 AVG .277 HR 30 RBI 92 R 69 OPS .831 AB 516 The actual answer here is probably Miguel Vargas, but since he's already enjoying a higher honor (Best Hitter Value), I'll instead highlight Garcia, who himself gained nearly 2 mph of average bat speed, skipping right over being a 20-homer guy to become a 30-homer guy even while frequently sitting against left-handers.

Biggest Heel Turn Cal Raleigh C SEA Seattle • #29 • Age: 29 AVG .182 HR 23 RBI 69 R 49 OPS .664 AB 451 Raleigh was my pick for Most Valuable Hitter in this space last year, having turned in the best offensive season ever for a catcher while doubling his usual number of home runs. While I don't think anyone expected him to repeat that feat, his 2026 was less a regression than an outright collapse. Following a career-best season with a career-worst is a twist of the knife that no amount of mechanical issues can excuse.

Fizzle Reel award Kade Anderson SP SEA Seattle • #13 • Age: 22 W-L 2-2 ERA 3.79 WHIP 1.23 INN 35.2 BB 9 K 32 Some of us had been salivating over Anderson's arrival since as far back as May. By the time it finally came in late August, he was sporting a 1.06 ERA, 0.64 WHIP and 13.0 K/9 at Double-A, truly some historic numbers for the top pitcher selected in the 2025 draft. What he gave us in six starts wasn't so different from what a generic streamer off the waiver wire could have, which raises the question of how much upside he actually has.

What's Dead May Never Die award Nolan Arenado 3B ARI Arizona • #28 • Age: 35 AVG .255 HR 30 RBI 86 R 80 SB 4 OPS .806 Arenado seemed like he was done as a power hitter, having lost too much of his already thin exit velocity margin to hit even 20 homers in 2024 or 2025, but then he goes to the Diamondbacks, loses even more off his average exit velocity, and delivers his first 30-homer season since 2022. It may turn out to be the last nudge needed to get in the Hall of Fame.

Mr. Funny Math Payton Tolle SP BOS Boston • #70 • Age: 23 W-L 9-6 ERA 3.03 WHIP 1.10 INN 148.2 BB 40 K 171 This is normally where I tout a pitcher using my patented "if you remove his four worst starts" framing that drives everyone crazy, but I'm going to take a different approach with Tolle and sort his starts by curveball usage. In the 15 starts in which he threw the pitch less than 10 percent of the time, he had a 3.87 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 8.6 K/9. In the 11 starts in which he threw it more than 10 percent of the time, he had a 1.94 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 12.6 K/9. Imagine if he threw it more than 10 percent of the time, all the time.

Vinny Vindication Jesus Luzardo SP PHI Philadelphia • #44 • Age: 28 W-L 14-5 ERA 2.86 WHIP 1.07 INN 179.2 BB 52 K 221 Jesus Luzardo was last year's choice for Mr. Funny Math and oh, how they laughed when I pointed out that his ERA improved to 3.03, his WHIP to 1.11 and his K/9 to 10.6 if you removed his two worst starts, which were clearly marred by pitch tipping. Turns out it was legitimate analysis. His numbers were even better than that this year, with no reported pitch-tipping incidents.

The One Who Fantasy Footballers Won't See Coming Jared Jones SP PIT Pittsburgh • #17 • Age: 25 W-L 5-6 ERA 3.72 WHIP 1.08 INN 101.2 BB 31 K 123 Maybe Fantasy Footballers will take a look at Jones' final numbers and realize what has to be done, but it'll still come as a shock to them, given that his ERA was pushing 5.00 prior to his September surge. Three of his final five starts saw him allow just one hit, and three others saw him strike out nine, combining for 0.93 ERA, 0.59 WHIP and 12.4 K/9.

The One Who Nobody Saw Coming Leonardo Bernal C STL St. Louis • #13 • Age: 22 AVG .284 HR 5 OPS .807 AB 95 BB 7 K 25 Overshadowed in an organization overrun with catcher prospects, Bernal hit his way to the majors with strong plate discipline and exit velocity readings and then started every single game after he arrived, an incredible feat for any prospect call-up but especially a catcher. I'm getting Drake Baldwin vibes from him.

Don't You Forget about Me award Casey Schmitt LF SF San Francisco • #10 • Age: 27 AVG .271 HR 21 SB 9 OBP .301 OPS .784 AB 387 You've already forgotten, haven't you? Prior to his torn meniscus in late July, which ended his season, Schmitt was the brightest spot for a bad Giants team, providing quality power production while picking up eligibility most everywhere. He'll retain only third base and outfield, but those are still coveted positions. The fact that he underperformed his expected stats would suggest his breakthrough was legit.

Dodger Dog award (tie) Emmet Sheehan SP LAD L.A. Dodgers • #80 • Age: 26 W-L 5-8 ERA 4.57 WHIP 1.18 INN 112.1 BB 33 K 132 The Dodgers flaunted their dominance down the stretch not just on the field but in the makeup of their roster. They brought back Sheehan after a month in the minors, got the version they always dreamed of as he put together a 0.53 ERA, 0.53 WHIP and 12.7 K/9 across three appearances, all five innings or more, and yet still saw fit to option him back to the minors twice during that stretch. The Reds would never. Josue De Paula DH LAD L.A. Dodgers • #95 • Age: 21 AVG .323 HR 1 SB 1 AB 31 BB 11 K 5 Likewise, the Dodgers called up top hitting prospect De Paula when Shohei Ohtani was sidelined by knee and biceps issues, and he proceeded to reach base 50 percent of the time, proving to be a real boon to their offense. Yet they sent him back down when Ohtani returned in the final week because they couldn't find room in their outfield for him. They're just dogging us now.

Rebuilder's Delight Jake McCarthy LF COL Colorado • #31 • Age: 29 AVG .291 HR 15 RBI 83 R 80 SB 32 OPS .809 McCarthy had clearly fallen out of favor with the Diamondbacks, and seeing as he's a marginal defender who hadn't shown much power or on-base ability up to that point, his only hope for regular playing time was on a bad team just looking to fill out a lineup. Fortunately, that team was the Rockies, and he took to Coors Field like scrapheap outfielders of yore, placing in the top 10 at the position.

Mr. Two-Frace Gage Jump SP ATH Athletics • #61 • Age: 23 W-L 6-11 ERA 5.47 WHIP 1.52 INN 98.2 BB 46 K 108 In Jump's nine good starts, he had a 1.35 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 11.0 K/9, and in his 11 other starts, he had a 10.32 ERA, 2.18 WHIP and 8.5 K/9. It didn't strictly adhere to matchups or venues. When he threw enough strikes, he was terrific, and when he didn't, he was horrid.

Biggest Weirdo Nick Martinez SP TB Tampa Bay • #28 • Age: 36 W-L 15-6 ERA 3.10 WHIP 1.09 INN 180 BB 26 K 109 How does a guy whose already pitiful K/9 rate dropped by about a point for a third straight year go on to have a career-best season in which he placed in the top 15 for wins, ERA, WHIP and innings? With the way they coaxed this sort of season out of Martinez, we're going to have to start calling them the Devil Rays again.

Mr. Loook Who Finally Decided to Show Up Mookie Betts SS LAD L.A. Dodgers • #50 • Age: 33 AVG .257 HR 23 OPS .780 AB 478 BB 47 K 58 With apologies to his teammate, Kyle Tucker, Mookie Betts' September went a lot further toward salvaging his career-worst season, seeing him hit .337 with seven home runs and more walks (16) than strikeouts (11). If you prorate his 2026 totals over the 150 games he played in 2025, they come out to 28 homers, 84 RBI and 86 runs, so there may be life in the soon-to-be 34-year-old still.