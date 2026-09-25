If you play in a weekly lineup league, which is what my streamer articles are generally geared for, all you can do the final weekend of the season is kick back and watch. But if you play in a daily lineup league, as many on competitor sites in particular do, you have a chance to make one last push still.

So what can you do? I've come up with 12 players, six pitchers and six hitters, who might still be available in your league and are in a position to do real damage this weekend (meaning from Friday on).

What does "might still be available" mean? Well, your mileage may vary, but I limited my selection to those rostered in less than 75 percent of CBS Sports leagues. If by some chance Jared Jones and Zack Gelof, who are both rostered in slightly more than 75 percent of leagues, are still available in yours, please, please, please add them. Jones is trending toward being a top 30 starting pitcher next year after putting together a 1.08 ERA, 0.64 WHIP and 12.6 K/9 in four September starts. Gelof just homered twice Thursday, is looking at another three games at home, and has had a monster September.

I'm going to guess that those still invested enough to read up on streamers in late September are already well acquainted with those two, though, so here are 12 others.

Six pitchers worth streaming Andrew Alvarez SP WAS Washington • #54 • Age: 27 Matchup vs. NYM Rostered 30% The Mets rank 24th in OPS against left-handers, and Andrew Alvarez has been a special left-hander of late, putting together a 2.15 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 8.8 K/9 in his past nine starts. His 50 percent ground ball rate helps to mitigate any disaster potential. Ryan Johnson SP LAA L.A. Angels • #32 • Age: 24 Matchup at SEA Rostered 29% Ryan Johnson had a misstep against the Twins last time out, but even so, he has a 2.44 ERA and 1.06 WHIP over his past eight starts, which coincides with a change in pitching coach and an increase in cutter usage to 40 percent or more. Johnson also just threw a gem against the Mariners two turns ago, allowing one run in six innings with no walks and seven strikeouts. Griffin Jax SP TB Tampa Bay • #22 • Age: 31 Matchup at PHI Rostered 69% Though limited to just five innings in each of his past three starts, Griffin Jax allowed a combined one earned run on seven hits between them. The one hesitation with putting him here is that his final turn against the Phillies could be limited all the more, with the Rays resetting their rotation for the playoffs, but in a daily lineup league, you'll take what you can get, right? Jackson Jobe SP DET Detroit • #21 • Age: 24 Matchup vs. PIT Rostered 52% The matchup against the Pirates isn't a favorable one, but Jackson Jobe is a premier talent who seems to have fixed his slider in his past two outings, both being quality starts, striking out a combined 17 in 12 1/3 innings. Quinn Mathews SP STL St. Louis • #60 • Age: 25 Matchup at MIL Rostered 51% We're getting into more dangerous territory here, but Quinn Mathews did come through against a similarly tough lineup (the Nationals) last time out and has a 2.37 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 7.7 K/9 in his past five outings. The Brewers lineup isn't quite as formidable against lefties either, ranking just 17th in OPS. Andre Pallante SP STL St. Louis • #53 • Age: 28 Matchup at MIL Rostered 58% Andre Pallante failed us in what should have been an easy matchup against the Giants two turns ago and struggled in his previous two meetings against the Brewers this year. But on the final day of the season, he probably won't be facing the Brewers lineup at its best and usually does a good job of limiting damage with a 56 percent ground ball. He's obviously not someone to use if your ratios are at risk.

Six hitters worth streaming Henry Bolte CF ATH Athletics • #33 • Age: 23 Matchups HOU3 Rostered 58% Henry Bolte is looking to stick the landing in what's been an impressive rookie season, batting .306 (59 for 193) with eight homers and nine steals in 49 games since the start of August. For the year, he's batting .314 with an .837 OPS at the Athletics' hitter-friendly home, where they'll be closing out the season against the Astros' suspect staff. Ty France 1B SD San Diego • #25 • Age: 32 Matchups ARI3 Rostered 59% The first half of Ty France's week has been pretty quiet, but no need to overthink this one. He still has a .296 batting average and .869 OPS on the year and is scheduled to face some hittable pitchers in a series against the Diamondbacks. Lawrence Butler RF ATH Athletics • #4 • Age: 26 Matchups HOU3 Rostered 72% Lawrence Butler's late-season surge hasn't gotten as much attention as Henry Bolte's, probably because so many had already written him off for Fantasy, but he's batting .312 (48 for 154) with 10 homers and a .947 OPS in his past 41 games. He also benefits from three games in Sacramento, judging by his home/away splits, and has the added bonus of facing nothing but righties over the weekend. Chase Meidroth 2B CHW Chi. White Sox • #10 • Age: 25 Matchups COL3 Rostered 51% Chase Meidroth is on a heater right now, batting .400 (14 for 35) with two homers in his past nine games, and has been on a heater against lefties all season long, batting .346 with a 1.011 OPS. He's scheduled to face two of those in his final three games, and the handedness may not even matter as much as the fact that it's the Rockies pitching staff. Pedro Ramirez 2B CHC Chi. Cubs • #75 • Age: 22 Matchups @BOS3 Rostered 32% The silver lining to Alex Bregman's facial injury, if you'll allow for one, is that it moves Pedro Ramirez back into the lineup, and the rookie's knack for pulling the ball in the air should come in handy at Fenway Park. Ah, but isn't he a switch-hitter? Yes, but he should spend most of the weekend batting from the right side with two lefties on the schedule, and against lefties, he's hitting .350 with a .984 OPS. Lars Nootbaar LF ARI Arizona • #21 • Age: 29 Matchups @SD3 Rostered 9% This may seem like a bold choice, seeing as Lars Nootbaar is only 9 percent rostered, but he just collected three hits Thursday and has been pretty solid since joining the Diamondbacks, putting together a .747 OPS. He's particularly useful against righties, getting to bat leadoff against them, and that's all he's scheduled to face this weekend.