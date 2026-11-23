Two years ago, the Mets locked up the best hitter on the free agent market with a record-setting deal. Now, they've done the same for the best pitcher, agreeing to a nine-year, $450 million contract with Tarik Skubal on Sunday.

It's the biggest contract ever awarded to a pitcher, bettering the $325 million deal that the Dodgers gave Yoshinobu Yamamoto prior to the 2024 season. From a real baseball perspective, then, it's an earth-shaking development, the kind that can reshape a franchise and change the complexion of the entire league.

But from a Fantasy Baseball perspective, it's ... whatever.

That's generally how it works for the biggest free agents. Studs are studs no matter where they go. The fringies are the ones most impacted by their environment, to the point it can make or break them, even. Skubal, however, is such a perfect pitcher -- rating among the best in strikeouts, walks and contact quality -- that the depth of the fence or the proficiency of the defense isn't going to have a dramatic effect on his performance.

We already got a glimpse of that in 2026, when he was traded from the Tigers, a bad team in a pitcher's park, to the Dodgers, a good team in a hitter's park. His production was almost exactly the same. I may be overstating the tendency of both of those venues a little, but the fact is that Citi Field is considered the most "neutral" of the three, if that's such a thing.

Tarik Skubal SP LAD L.A. Dodgers • #29 • Age: 30 2026 Stats W-L 12-7 ERA 2.72 WHIP 0.96 INN 158.2 BB 27 K 186

On good teams or bad, in one park or another, Skubal has been Cy Young-caliber for three consecutive seasons, winning the award in both 2024 and 2025. You may think the Mets are the Wile E. Coyote of baseball teams, having their sleek ACME rocket blow up on the launching pad time and time again, but if midseason elbow surgery in 2026 wasn't enough to bring Skubal down, I'm thinking he'll be OK here as well.

Of course, sometimes free agents flop for other reasons, and a deal such as this one does subject Skubal to the pressure of living up to it while under the scrutiny of the New York media. We've seen other big-dollar free agents struggle under similar circumstances before regaining their footing in Year 2, so it can happen. But matters of psychology aren't really my domain -- nor are they yours, unless you've treated Skubal. Any claims of this deal being his downfall, while distinctly possible due to the nature of pitching, are unwarranted doomerism.

Bottom line is that I have every reason to believe Skubal will be in the running for a Cy Young again, and while he wasn't quite as good in 2026 as the eventual Cy Young winners, Jacob Misiorowski and Cam Schlittler, he's arguably the safest pick of the three for 2027, having performed at that level not just once but three times in a row. He's already proven he can bounce back from the big workload they just took on for the first time, and while he throws plenty hard himself, he doesn't max out the radar gun quite like they do. That second point is especially pertinent in the case of Misiorowski, who is so far the only starting pitcher going ahead of Skubal by ADP. He's the latest to claim the mantle of "hardest-throwing starting pitcher in history," and let's just say his predecessors haven't stood out for their longevity.

So does Skubal have a case to be the top starting pitcher drafted in Fantasy? Yes, but that was always the case. The headline was a clickbaity way to imply that the Mets had something to do with it. Gotcha!

Thank you, as always, for reading.