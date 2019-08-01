McNeil was dealing with right wrist discomfort during Wednesday's win against the White Sox but doesn't expect to miss any time, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

McNeil went 0-for-5 with three strikeouts but never exited the contest, and both he and manager Mickey Callaway downplayed the issue. The 27-year-old expects to be in the lineup Thursday, though a day off to reset wouldn't be a major surprise since he is 3-for-20 in his last six games.