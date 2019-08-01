Mets' Jeff McNeil: Nursing wrist issue
McNeil was dealing with right wrist discomfort during Wednesday's win against the White Sox but doesn't expect to miss any time, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
McNeil went 0-for-5 with three strikeouts but never exited the contest, and both he and manager Mickey Callaway downplayed the issue. The 27-year-old expects to be in the lineup Thursday, though a day off to reset wouldn't be a major surprise since he is 3-for-20 in his last six games.
