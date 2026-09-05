McNeil went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in Friday's 7-6 win over the Mariners.

McNeil's hot start to September continued with his fourth straight multi-hit game. He contributed his second homer of the month -- matching his total from all of August -- with a blast as part of the Athletics' rally in the third inning. McNeil is batting .271 with a .700 OPS, eight homers, 52 RBI, 45 runs scored, 20 doubles and eight stolen bases across 125 contests this year, and he's currently operating as the starting first baseman.