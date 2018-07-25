Nationals' Bryce Harper: Launches three-run homer

Harper went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's win over the Brewers.

He made Milwaukee starter Freddy Peralta pay a steep price for a pair of walks in the fifth inning, hitting his 25th homer to blow the game open for the Nationals. An increase in defensive shifts against Harper has hurt the 25-year-old's batting average in a major way, but he is tied for the NL lead in homers, he ranks first in walks and has already doubled his stolen-base total from a season ago.

