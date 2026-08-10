Phillies' Bryce Harper: In lineup despite sore knee

Harper is in the designated hitter spot Monday in St. Louis due to nagging knee soreness that's worsened since he moved to right field, Charlotte Varnes of The Athletic reports.

Harper fouled a ball off his knee before the All-Star break and hasn't been able to get over the hump with the injury. The soreness is not bad enough to prevent Harper from playing, but it's possible his time in the outfield will be limited until the discomfort goes away. Derek Hill is playing right field and Kyle Schwarber is getting a start at first base for the Phillies in Monday's series opener.