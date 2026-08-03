Phillies' Bryce Harper: Moving back to outfield

The Phillies plan to move Harper back to right field to accommodate the arrival of new acquisition Luis Arraez, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Arraez will remain at second base -- where he's been a plus defender this season -- which will create a domino effect of Bryson Stott shifting to third base, Alec Bohm to first base and Harper back to right field, where he hasn't played since 2022. It means Harper will pick up outfield eligibility in fantasy leagues soon, but the move could also increase his injury risk.