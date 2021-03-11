Phillies manager Joe Girardi said Thursday that Realmuto (thumb) was cleared to resume full baseball activities, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Girardi noted that Realmuto was able to make about 40 throws during a workout without incident, an encouraging sign for his chances of being ready to go when Opening Day arrives in three weeks. The veteran backstop is gradually expected to ramp up the intensity of his throwing program while also integrating more fielding and hitting drills into his workouts before potentially returning to game action at the tail end of the Phillies' exhibition slate.