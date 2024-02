Reds manager David Bell said Monday that McLain (oblique) is making good progress, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

McLain has been doing lots of core/medicine ball work and soon will attempt to swing the bat with light intensity. We are six days into a projected 5-to-7 day timetable that Bell had provided for McLain, who tweaked his right oblique. It's uncertain as to when he might be cleared for Cactus League action, but that does not appear imminent.