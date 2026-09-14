McLain (shoulder) remains out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Dodgers.

McLain landed hard on his left shoulder on a diving attempt during Friday's game versus the Brewers, and he will now miss a third straight start. It's the same shoulder he had surgery on in the spring of 2024, and McLain noted over the weekend that he'll feel soreness in the shoulder occasionally on dives, per Mark Sheldon of MLB.com. He's considered day-to-day. Juan Brito will handle second base for the Reds on Monday.