Reds' Tucker Barnhart: Not starting Sunday
Barnhart is out of the lineup Sunday against the Cardinals, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.
Barnhart walked in both his plate appearances Saturday and will return to the bench for the series finale. Tyler Stephenson will start behind the plate and bat sixth Sunday for the Reds.
