Barnhart signed a minor-league contract with the Rangers on Saturday and received an invitation to spring training, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Barnhart slashed just .173/.287/.210 over 96 plate appearances with the Diamondbacks last season before being cut at the end of June, and his performance didn't improve at all after signing a minor-league deal with Cincinnati in August. The 33-year-old backstop will now get another chance to turn things around with the Rangers, though his chances of suddenly breaking out offensively are slim.