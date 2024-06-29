Barnhart isn't in the Diamondbacks' lineup for Saturday's game versus Oakland.
The switch-hitting Barnhart owns just a .290 OPS this season against left-handed pitching, so he'll take a seat Saturday as the A's send southpaw Hogan Harris to the mound. Jose Herrera will fill in behind the dish and bat ninth.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Tucker Barnhart: Resting Thursday•
-
Diamondbacks' Tucker Barnhart: Sitting Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Tucker Barnhart: Moves up depth chart•
-
Diamondbacks' Tucker Barnhart: Back on bench Monday•
-
Diamondbacks' Tucker Barnhart: Makes two straight starts•
-
Diamondbacks' Tucker Barnhart: Makes first start•