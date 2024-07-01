Barnhart was designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks on Sunday, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

Barnhart will now be placed on waivers and the other 29 teams in the league will have an opportunity to claim him. The catcher has produced a .173 average with two doubles, six RBI, 13 runs scored and a stolen base over 81 at-bats in 31 games with Arizona this season. With Barnhart's disappointing output at the plate this year, he'll be the odd man out with Gabriel Moreno (thumb) expected to be activated from the 10-day injured list Tuesday. Jose Herrera will operate as the primary backup behind Moreno at catcher with the Diamondbacks.