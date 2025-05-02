Tony Gonsolin SP LAD L.A. Dodgers • #26 • Age: 30 Matchups at MIA, at ARI Rostered 55% Tony Gonsolin's return from Tommy John surgery Wednesday couldn't have gone any better, seeing him rack up nine strikeouts on 17 whiffs against the same Marlins lineup he'll be facing to kick off Week 17. Prior to the rocky 2023 that ultimately led to his Tommy John surgery, he had a career 2.51 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 8.8 K/9.

Shane Smith SP CHW Chi. White Sox • #64 • Age: 25 Matchups at KC, vs. MIA Rostered 38% While Shane Smith has his believers, no one expects him to sustain a 2.23 ERA, and notching wins with the White Sox will be even more difficult once the correction comes. But it's unlikely to come this week, with matchups against the Royals and Marlins.

Lucas Giolito SP BOS Boston • #54 • Age: 30 Matchups vs. TEX, at KC Rostered 49% The results were fine in Lucas Giolito's first start back from Tommy John surgery Wednesday, but he served up a couple home runs and didn't coax a high number of swings and misses. Still, it's hard not to see the glass half full when he's in line to face two bottom-five offenses this week.

Luis Ortiz SP CLE Cleveland • #45 • Age: 26 Matchups at WAS, vs. PHI Rostered 35% Luis Ortiz has a deep arsenal with several pitches capable of generating whiffs, and his 12.4 percent swinging-strike rate is far better than any he put together in Pittsburgh. He's still a bit rough around the edges, but the strikeout upside may be worth pursuing in a two-start week.

Luis Severino SP ATH Athletics • #40 • Age: 31 Matchups vs. SEA, vs. NYY Rostered 70% Luis Severino clearly isn't much of a strikeout pitcher anymore, but he's managed to finesse his way to a solid ERA and WHIP, usually over six innings or more. It's that sort of volume that's going to make him particularly enticing for Head-to-Head points leagues in a two-start week.

Michael Wacha SP KC Kansas City • #52 • Age: 33 Matchup vs. CHW Rostered 63% Michael Wacha has been a little shaky in the early going, but his track record is so steady that you should expect him to come around sooner or later. It may have already started with his recent outing against the Astros in which he threw six shutout innings, and if so, it's just in time for a plush matchup against the White Sox.

Matthew Liberatore SP STL St. Louis • #52 • Age: 25 Matchup vs. PIT Rostered 60% Matthew Liberatore's latest start was cut short by weather, but before that, he had a streak of three straight quality starts. He's been an elite strike-thrower to this point and is missing bats at a nice clip as well, so while his track record is cause for skepticism, he's a safe enough play against a lineup like the Pirates.

Tyler Anderson SP LAA L.A. Angels • #31 • Age: 35 Matchups vs. TOR, vs. BAL Rostered 39% Tyler Anderson has been living dangerously by combining high walk and fly-ball rates, but a high fly-ball rate can at least translate to a low batting average against, for all the home run damage that comes with it. He might be worth a roll of the dice against two lineups that have underperformed so far.

Jake Irvin SP WAS Washington • #27 • Age: 28 Matchups vs. CLE, vs. STL Rostered 57% When things go wrong for Jake Irvin, they go really wrong (see his most recent outing), but he also seems to have a penchant for quality starts. It makes him an inviting two-start option in Head-to-Head points leagues, which are better at mitigating the damage of a wayward start.