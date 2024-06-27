Barnhart is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Twins.
Barnhart had started behind the plate in three of the past four games but will get a breather for the day game after the night game. Jose Herrera will handle the catching duties Thursday, but Barnhart looks poised to serve as the Diamondbacks' top backstop until Gabriel Moreno (thumb) is back from the injured list.
