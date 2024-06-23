Barnhart is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against Philadelphia.

Barnhart came in for Gabriel Moreno (thumb) in the bottom of the sixth inning in Friday's contest. Barnhart started at catcher Saturday, going 1-for-3 with an RBI in a 12-1 loss, and he will serve as Arizona's primary catcher with Moreno on the injured list. Jose Herrera will start behind home plate Sunday and bat ninth against Phillies southpaw Cristopher Sanchez.