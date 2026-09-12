Sears allowed four runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out five batters over 4.1 innings in a no-decision against Colorado on Saturday.

Sears was recalled from Triple-A early in the day to make his fourth career MLB appearance (and second start). The southpaw got through two scoreless frames but then allowed two runs in each of the third and fourth innings. Sears did show good command with 51 of his 77 pitches thrown for strikes, but the seven hits he allowed were his most in a big-league appearance so far. Sears may return to the minors soon, as Jack Flaherty (forearm) could return from the injured list next week.