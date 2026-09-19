Sears did not factor into the decision in Friday's 11-8 win over the White Sox, allowing six unearned runs on one hit and three walks while recording two outs in the first inning. He did not register a strikeout.

Sears lacked command but was a victim of poor defense, as the Tigers made two errors with two outs before he surrendered a bases-clearing double and was pulled after a walk to the next batter. In five games (three starts) with the Tigers, the 24-year-old owns a 5.19 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 13:7 K:BB across 17.1 innings. With Jack Flaherty (forearm) potentially returning before the end of the season, it's unclear what Sears' role will be in his next appearance.