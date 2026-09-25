Sears is expected to pitch out of the bullpen at some point during Friday's game against the Pirates, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Sears had started in each of his last three appearances, but he'll shift to a relief role to close out the campaign after he was roughed up for six unearned runs while retiring just two batters his last time out Friday against the White Sox. Over five total outings with Detroit this season, Sears has submitted a 5.19 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 13:7 K:BB across 17.1 frames.