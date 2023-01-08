Lamb registered 26 points (9-20 FG, 5-14 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and two steals over 33 minutes during Saturday's 115-101 loss to the Magic.

Lamb hit his first four field goal attempts to begin the contest, all of which came from three-point range, and entered the break with 22 points on 8-of-4 shooting from the field to go along with four rebounds. After the hot start, Lamb failed to keep that momentum going in the second half with just four points on 1-of-6 shooting, though he still led all players in scoring with a season-high 26 points. The Warriors forward also hit a season-high five three-pointers in the contest and has scored at least 17 or more points in three straight.