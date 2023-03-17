The Warriors converted Lamb's two-way contract to a standard one-year NBA deal Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Lamb had been playing under a two-way deal throughout the season, but he hadn't suited up for any of Golden State's last five contests after he had already been active for the maximum 50 games allotted to two-way players. The third-year forward has been biding his time in the G League over the past two weeks, but Golden State was motivated to move him to the 15-man active roster with Draymond Green set to serve a one-game suspension Friday in Atlanta and with Andrew Wiggins (personal) facing an uncertain timeline to rejoin the team. Lamb is now eligible to play for the remainder of the regular season and playoffs, and he should retain a regular spot in head coach Steve Kerr's rotation at least for as long as Wiggins is away from the team. In his 50 appearances this season, Lamb has averaged 7.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists over 20.1 minutes per contest.