Lamb played 17 minutes and scored nine points (3-4 FG, 3-4 3Pt) and added three rebounds, one steal and one block in Monday's 121-108 win over the Rockets.

The Warriors put Lamb on ice for a five-game stretch earlier this month after he had been active for the maximum of 50 games as a two-way player, but he's since taken back a regular spot in the rotation upon being converted to a standard NBA deal last week. He's received double-digit minutes in each of Golden State's last three contests, averaging 8.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.0 three-pointers, 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocks over that span.