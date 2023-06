The Warriors didn't extend a qualifying offer to Lamb ahead of Thursday's deadline, Tommy Call III of Warriors Wire reports.

Lamb will become an unrestricted free agent this summer. He averaged 6.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 19.2 minutes across 62 appearances in 2023-24. With the Warriors looking to compete for a title, it is unsurprising they are willing to let the 25-year-old forward walk.