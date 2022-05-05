Payton (elbow) is expected to be sidelined for three to five weeks due to the fractured left elbow he suffered in Game 2 against Memphis, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.

Results from Wednesday's MRI revealed that Payton also suffered slight ligament damage along with the fractured elbow, so he'll miss the next three weeks at a minimum as the Warriors continue their pursuit of another NBA title. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, there is still a chance Payton could return this postseason if the Warriors were to reach the NBA Finals, but it sounds like they'll have to get there without him. In the meantime, Damion Lee, Jonathan Kuminga and Otto Porter could see additional opportunities as the Warriors try to get past the Grizzlies in the Western Conference semifinals.