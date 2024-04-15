Payton (calf) has been ruled out for the Play-In Tournament, which starts Tuesday in Sacramento, Kendra Andrews of ESPN.com reports.

If the Warriors beat the Kings on Tuesday, they'd play the loser of a Pelicans-Lakers matchup, but Payton won't be able to play in that game if Golden State advances. The defensive-minded guard missed the final three regular-season contests due to a left calf strain, and his missing bench minutes will likely be absorbed by Brandin Podziemski, Chris Paul and maybe Moses Moody.