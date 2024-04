Payton (calf) is out for Sunday's game against the Jazz.

Payton will end the regular season on the sidelines, but he hasn't been ruled out for the Play-In Tournament yet. Payton averaged just 5.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game across 44 bench outings in 2023-24, so he shouldn't carry a lot of fantasy upside when he's available once again.