Brenden Rice: Joining Pats' practice squad
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
New England signed Rice to its practice squad Tuesday.
In a corresponding move, the Patriots released running back Jonathan Ward from their practice squad. Rice didn't make the Chargers' roster this season after they drafted him in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft, but he's now getting another shot to prove himself in New England.
