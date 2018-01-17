The Jaguars signed Powell to their practice squad Tuesday.

With all five receivers on the Jaguars' 53-man roster in seemingly good health entering Sunday's AFC championship against the Patriots, Powell isn't in line for a promotion. Instead, the Jaguars will likely evaluate him in practices for the duration of their postseason run before determining whether he's worthy of keeping around for their offseason program.

