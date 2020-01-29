Blues' Troy Brouwer: Back with big club
The Blues recalled Brouwer from AHL San Antonio on Wednesday, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.
The Blues got healthy over the All-Star break so they waived Brouwer and assigned him to minors. However, after two games, the injury bug has reappeared and they placed Oskar Sundqvist (lower body) on IR. Brouwer will likely serve as a healthy scratch during this NHL stint, and he tops out as a fourth-line forward.
