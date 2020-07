Brouwer, along with Niko Mikkola and Joel Hofer, joined the Blues for the start of training camp Monday, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Brouwer was signed partway through the season after a professional tryout when the team was dealing with a bevy of injuries. The veteran winger will likely struggle to break into the lineup during the postseason but could get a look if more injuries crop up.