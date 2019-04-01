Jets' Laurent Brossoit: Still nursing injury
Head coach Paul Maurice said Monday that he doesn't expect Brossoit (leg) to suit up in game action before the regular season ends, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
The Jets have named Connor Hellebuyck the starter for Mondays's game against the Blackhawks, and it sounds like Eric Comrie could draw a start in the near future with a playoff spot locked up. With Brossoit likely done for the season, he will finish with a 13-6-2 record to go along with a 2.52 GAA and .925 save percentage in 19 starts and 21 total appearances.
