Brossoit made 18 saves in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Canucks.

The 31-year-old netminder shut Vancouver down completely in the third period as Winnipeg broke open a 2-2 tie. Brossoit finishes the regular season with the best numbers of his career, going 15-5-2 with a 2.00 GAA and .927 save percentage over 23 outings to claim a share of the Jennings Trophy for the league's stingiest goaltending, but he'll head to the bench for the playoffs as Connor Hellebuyck gets ready to face the Avalanche in the first round beginning Sunday.