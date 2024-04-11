Brossoit will protect the road goal versus the Stars on Thursday, Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Brossoit wasn't great in his last start April 1 versus LA, surrendering three goals on only 28 shots, but he was still able to come away with a win thanks to strong goal support from his teammates. He'll try to secure his 14th victory of the season in a brutal road matchup with a scorching-hot Dallas team that's gone 9-1-0 through its last 10 games.