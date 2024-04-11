Brossoit will protect the road goal versus the Stars on Thursday, Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press reports.
Brossoit wasn't great in his last start April 1 versus LA, surrendering three goals on only 28 shots, but he was still able to come away with a win thanks to strong goal support from his teammates. He'll try to secure his 14th victory of the season in a brutal road matchup with a scorching-hot Dallas team that's gone 9-1-0 through its last 10 games.
More News
-
Jets' Laurent Brossoit: Defeats Kings•
-
Jets' Laurent Brossoit: Gets starting nod Monday•
-
Jets' Laurent Brossoit: Needed in relief against Isles•
-
Jets' Laurent Brossoit: Shutout streak ends at 179 minutes•
-
Jets' Laurent Brossoit: Slated to start Thursday•
-
Jets' Laurent Brossoit: Records second consecutive shutout•