McIsaac suffered an undisclosed injury and will return from his loan spell with HPK (Finland).
McIsaac was originally expected to miss just two weeks due to his injury but it seems the defender will need more time to recover. Barring an extended absence, McIsaac should compete for a spot on the 23-man roster during training camp, though he is far from a lock.
