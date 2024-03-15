McIsaac was assigned to AHL Providence on Friday, according to MLive.com.

AHL Grand Rapids acquired Curtis Hall on loan from Boston in exchange for McIsaac being assigned to Providence. McIsaac was drafted in the second round -- 36th overall -- but has never appeared in an NHL game. McIsaac played three games earlier in the season with Ambri-Piotta of Switzerland's National League before returning to the AHL, where he had a goal and four points with Grand Rapids.