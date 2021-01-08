The Portland Trail Blazers and the Minnesota Timberwolves are set to square off in a Northwest Division matchup at 10 p.m. ET on Thursday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Rip City is 3-4 overall and 1-2 at home, while Minnesota is 2-5 overall and 1-3 on the road. The teams split their two meetings last season.

Blazers vs. Timberwolves spread: Trail Blazers -10

Blazers vs. Timberwolves over-under: 232 points

Blazers vs. Timberwolves money line: Minnesota +400; Portland -500



What you need to know about the Blazers

The Blazers took a 111-108 loss against the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday. Rip City was up 39-21 at the end of the first quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. Damian Lillard had 24 points and nine assists along with five boards. CJ McCollum led the Blazers with 26 points, hitting on six 3-pointers. On his first 3-pointer of the night, Lillard became the 18th player in NBA history to reach 1,800 career threes.

Lillard averaged 24.5 points and 7.5 assists in two games against the Timberwolves last season. He has four 30 point games this year, most in the NBA. McCollum has scored 20 points in all seven games this season. It is the fourth such longest streak of McCollum's career. He leads the league in 3-pointers made (34). He is just the second player in NBA history to make at least 34 three-pointers through his team's first seven games. Rodney Hood (quad) is questionable for Thursday's game.

What you need to know about the Timberwolves

The Timberwolves lost to the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday, 123-116. It was Minnesota's 10th consecutive loss to Denver and the team's fifth consecutive loss overall. They Nuggets used a 15-0 run in the fourth quarter to take control of the game. Denver held Minnesota scoreless for more than five minutes during that spurt. D'Angelo Russell had 33 points and Juancho Hernangomez added 25.

It was Denver's second loss to Minnesota in three days. The team did score 43 points in the second quarter, the third-highest third quarter total in franchise history. The home team has won 12 of last 13 matchups between the Timberwolves and Blazers. Anthony Edwards has five 15-plus point games through his first seven outings, the first Timberwolves rookie since 1990 to accomplish the feat.

