The Atlanta Hawks will take on the Indiana Pacers at 7:30 p.m. ET Tuesday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Indiana is 17-17 overall and 9-7 at home, while the Hawks are 17-16 overall and 6-10 on the road. The Hawks swept the four-game season series last year and this will be teams' first matchup this season.

Atlanta is favored by 1.5 points in the latest Pacers vs. Hawks odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 239. Before entering any Hawks vs. Pacers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model enters Week 11 of the 2022-23 NBA season on a stunning 33-13 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning almost $1,800. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Pacers vs. Hawks. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Hawks vs. Pacers:

Pacers vs. Hawks spread: Pacers +1.5

Pacers vs. Hawks over/under: 239 points

Pacers vs. Hawks money line: Indiana +105, Atlanta -125

Pacers vs. Hawks picks: See picks here

What you need to know about the Pacers

On Monday, Indiana got maybe a little too into the holiday spirit, gifting the New Orleans Pelicans an easy 113-93 victory. Indiana was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 57-38. Shooting guard Bennedict Mathurin (15 points) and center Myles Turner (14 points) were the top scorers for the Pacers.

Guard Tyrese Haliburton had an off-game with just 12 points on 4 of 12 shooting. But overall, Haliburton has been one of the best point guards in the NBA, leading the league with 10.3 assists to go along with 20.4 points and 1.7 steals. Indiana is 12-6 when Haliburton scores at least 18 points but just 1-10 when he scores under 18 points.

What you need to know about the Hawks

Meanwhile, Atlanta took its game against the Detroit Pistons this past Friday by a conclusive 130-105 score. The score was close at the half, but the Hawks pulled away in the second half with 70 points. Point guard Trae Young did his thing and posted a double-double on 26 points and 13 assists.

Young and Dejounte Murray are combining to average over 48 points, 16 assists and eight rebounds per night. But Atlanta hasn't gotten what it's hoped for from John Collins, whose 11.8 points are his fewest since his rookie year. After missing eight games with an ankle injury, Collins has averaged just 8.0 points in his three games since returning. Clint Capela (calf) is out on Tuesday while De'Andre Hunter (ankle) is questionable.

How to make Hawks vs. Pacers picks

The model has simulated Pacers vs. Hawks 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 70% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Who wins Hawks vs. Pacers? And which side of the spread hits almost 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.