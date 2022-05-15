Sunday's NBA playoff schedule features two massive Game 7 matchups when the Boston Celtics look to knock off the defending NBA champions Milwaukee Bucks at home, and the Phoenix Suns try to survive the resilient Dallas Mavericks. Jayson Tatum exploded for 46 points in Game 6 for the Celtics, who also got a lift from Marcus Smart (21 points). Meanwhile, Reggie Bullock scored a career playoff-high 19 points for Dallas in its 113-86 win on Thursday to give the Mavs a chance to advance to the Western Conference Finals.

Which players from both games should lead your NBA DFS lineups on Sunday? Stars are expected to show up in big moments, but finding the hidden gems in the NBA DFS player pool makes all the difference in winning tournaments on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel. Before you make your NBA DFS picks for Sunday, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

On Friday, McClure listed Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo as one of his top NBA DFS picks on both DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Antetokounmpo finished the day as the top-scoring Fantasy player, and nearly matched his career playoff scoring high, with 44 points, 20 rebounds, six assists and two blocks to return 83.5 points on DraftKings and 80 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Sunday, May 15, NBA DFS slate and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Sunday, May 15

Antetokounmpo leads McClure's NBA DFS selections again on Sunday, and is listed at $12,000 on DraftKings and FanDuel. During Milwaukee's series against Boston, Antetokounmpo has averaged 35.3 points, 13.8 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.3 blocks. Antetokounmpo has only played in a Game 7 twice in his career, but in those games, he has averaged 31 points with 11 rebounds and five assists.

The encouraging thing for those that have relied on Antetokounmpo during the postseason is that his numbers are well-above those he recorded against the Celtics during the regular season. In those three starts, he had averaged 28.3 points, 10.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists. NBA DFS players will also hope that Antetokounmpo can continue his sharp 3-point shooting, as he's made four-of-eight shots from beyond the arc over his last two games.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Suns point guard Chris Paul ($7,700 on DraftKings and $7,900 on FanDuel). After two nondescript performances in Games 4 and 5, Paul appeared to start picking things up again in Game 6, finishing with 13 points, four assists and two steals. Throughout his career, Paul has been reliable in Game 7 scenarios, and has averaged 20.6 points, 9.9 assists and 5.9 rebounds in such games.

In home playoff games this season, Paul has been close to those marks, and has averaged 20.5 points, 9.3 assists and 4.5 rebounds. Although Paul's numbers have been down in the series relative to how he's played against Dallas this season, there is reason for optimism in Game 7. During the regular season, Paul averaged 13 assists per game against the Mavs, and in game 5, he picked out 10 assists to compensate for only scoring seven points, albeit in a 30-point win.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Sunday, May 15

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Sunday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Sunday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.